Hi Commander!

Here are the key updates in Patch V0.4.6:

New Features & Optimizations

New System:

Tutorial Review Panel Term Explanation Panel Map Mechanics Panel

These panels can be accessed anytime during both Combat and Preparation phases.

New Feature:

When there are 10 or fewer enemies on the field, activating a skill will now highlight the outlines of all remaining enemies.

Art Upgrade for certain Loadouts:

"Mjolnir" HMG "Adur Gushnasp" Incendiary Missile

Bug Fixes

Adjusted the stacking rules for the Rupture Efficiency on Module M12. Fixed an issue where Module M81's counter and effects were not working correctly in combat. Fixed an issue where deleting save data in Settings did not also delete its associated Heat Preset. Fixed an exploit allowing infinite Energy Skill usage by combining the \[Transform] skill and Module M151: \[Transform] no longer costs any resources, preventing it from triggering Module M151's Energy consumption counter. Fixed an issue in Heat Mode where Mecha destroyed in the previous battle would result in an immediately destroyed upon next deployment due to no automatic Core Durability recovery: Mecha now retains 1 Core Durability when returning to the Hangar after being destroyed in the battle. Fixed several freeze issues related to friendly fire. Optimized performance in certain scenarios.

We've heard your significant feedback on topics like pool dilution, save issues, and other feedback. Good news: solutions are planned for a major update in August, which will also bring new Loadouts and Modules!

As for other you've mentioned like UI, music, animations, story, and pilot customizations, we're actively exploring ways to enhance these and will roll out improvements step by step in future updates.

Btw, I just passed by the Hangar and it seems like the engineers are tinkering with something...

If you encounter any further issues after this update, please don't hesitate to contact us through the Discussions or community channels. Thank you again for your support and trust, Commander.