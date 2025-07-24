- Better ability hit detection
- Better Melee hit detection
- Smoother sprinting
- Added a Control category in the settings and pause menu to view what inputs do what. such as toggling strafe on or off. Zooming camera in and out. and aiming, which may not have been known about.
July 24 Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3657452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update