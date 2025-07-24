 Skip to content
24 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
- Better ability hit detection
- Better Melee hit detection
- Smoother sprinting
- Added a Control category in the settings and pause menu to view what inputs do what. such as toggling strafe on or off. Zooming camera in and out. and aiming, which may not have been known about.

