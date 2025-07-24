Ahoy, Sailors!

For today's patch we have a bunch of balance updates, let's dive into it!



Patch Notes

Weapons

Laser: Increased starting beam count from 2 to 3

Spinner: Increased starting spinners count from 1 to 2, increased basic price from 24>27

Mines and Torpedos are now considered maritime weapons

Crew

Cowboy/Swashbuckler: Maximum damage increased from +40% to +50%, now also gives +0.125/s Speed

Cowboy/Reckless: now also gives +2 health

Gunner/Specialist: damage per maxed weapon increased from +7.5% to +10%

Racer/Evasive Maneuver: dodge chance per steering level reduced from 2% to 1.5%

Merchant/Silvertongue: changed wording from "buildings" to "outposts"

Added a few more dialogue interactions

Enemies

Increased snail xp value from 1 to 3

Visuals

End game screen shows damage dealt in descending order

Fixed an issue where goldfish would chase the player instead of swimming away

Fixed a minor tooltip issue with weapons for sale at the trader's

Added 5-value coin drops

Stay afloat,

-Idan