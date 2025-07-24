Ahoy, Sailors!
For today's patch we have a bunch of balance updates, let's dive into it!
Patch Notes
Weapons
Laser: Increased starting beam count from 2 to 3
Spinner: Increased starting spinners count from 1 to 2, increased basic price from 24>27
Mines and Torpedos are now considered maritime weapons
Crew
Cowboy/Swashbuckler: Maximum damage increased from +40% to +50%, now also gives +0.125/s Speed
Cowboy/Reckless: now also gives +2 health
Gunner/Specialist: damage per maxed weapon increased from +7.5% to +10%
Racer/Evasive Maneuver: dodge chance per steering level reduced from 2% to 1.5%
Merchant/Silvertongue: changed wording from "buildings" to "outposts"
Added a few more dialogue interactions
Enemies
Increased snail xp value from 1 to 3
Visuals
End game screen shows damage dealt in descending order
Fixed an issue where goldfish would chase the player instead of swimming away
Fixed a minor tooltip issue with weapons for sale at the trader's
Added 5-value coin drops
