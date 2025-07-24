 Skip to content
24 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy, Sailors!

For today's patch we have a bunch of balance updates, let's dive into it!

Patch Notes

Weapons

  • Laser: Increased starting beam count from 2 to 3

  • Spinner: Increased starting spinners count from 1 to 2, increased basic price from 24>27

  • Mines and Torpedos are now considered maritime weapons

Crew

  • Cowboy/Swashbuckler: Maximum damage increased from +40% to +50%, now also gives +0.125/s Speed

  • Cowboy/Reckless: now also gives +2 health

  • Gunner/Specialist: damage per maxed weapon increased from +7.5% to +10%

  • Racer/Evasive Maneuver: dodge chance per steering level reduced from 2% to 1.5%

  • Merchant/Silvertongue: changed wording from "buildings" to "outposts"

  • Added a few more dialogue interactions

Enemies

  • Increased snail xp value from 1 to 3

Visuals

  • End game screen shows damage dealt in descending order

  • Fixed an issue where goldfish would chase the player instead of swimming away

  • Fixed a minor tooltip issue with weapons for sale at the trader's

  • Added 5-value coin drops

Leave a review!

If you had a chance to play the game, leaving a review really makes a difference and will help us reach a larger audience.

Join the crew!

Join our Discord to chat with fellow sailors, share ideas, or just hang out. Your feedback has already helped shape Nautical Survival, and you can help me navigate the ship as we sail through Early Access.


Stay afloat,
-Idan

