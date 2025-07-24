Greetings, Lords and Ladies.
This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.
A series of special events has arrived to aid your journey through Westeros. Be sure to check the details below and claim your rewards!
1️⃣ Season Pass: The Drowned God Wakes (Updated)
☑️ Event Period
🔹 After the July 24th Update - August 6th, 10:59 PM (PT)
☑️ Event Details
🔹 The amount of EXP obtainable from the daily and weekly Season Pass missions will be doubled.
🔹 Two new weekly missions have been added to the Season Pass.
🔹 You will now be able to purchase Season Pass EXP using Golden Dragons.
Category
Mission
Before
After
Standard
Daily
Defeat 1 Ferocious Beast
10
20
Daily
Clear 1 Bandit Camp
10
20
Daily
Clear 1 Echoes of the Past
10
20
Daily
Clear 1 Gods’ Haven
15
30
Daily
Defeat 5 Attack of the Ironborn enemies
30
60
Weekly
Defeat 5 Ferocious Beasts
50
100
Weekly
Obtain 300 Beyond the Wall Expedition Requisition Tokens
50
100
Weekly
Defeat 10 elite enemies
75
150
Weekly
Obtain 1 Complex Concoction
75
150
Weekly
Open containers on the field 10 times (Enemy Hideout containers excluded)
75
150
Weekly
Clear Beyond the Wall Expedition 3 times
100
200
Weekly
Clear 3 Enemy Hideouts
100
200
New
Weekly
Spend 100,000 Copper
-
150
Weekly
Spend 300 RP
-
150
▸ For more information about Season Pass rewards and other related details, please refer to the notice below.
2️⃣ Summer Login Event
☑️ Event Period
🔹 After the July 24th Update - August 13, 10:59 PM (PT)
☑️ Event Details
🔹 Log in for 14 days during the event period to claim your check-in rewards.
Day
Rewards
Day 1
Copper Pouch x5
Day 2
Ruin Runner x4
Day 3
50 RP Recharge Ticket x1
Day 4
Jewelry Polish x12
Day 5
Kraken Tentacle Box x4
Day 6
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x3
Day 7
Golden Dragon x300
Day 8
Outfit Dye x10
Day 9
Ruin Runner x4
Day 10
Basic Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1
Day 11
Activity Support Box x5
Day 12
Copper Pouch x10
Day 13
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x3
Day 14
Nameplate Background: Summer Sea 2025 x1
📜 Additional Notes
🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.
🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.
3️⃣ The Warrior’s Path
☑️ Event Period
🔹 July 30, 11:00 PM - August 6, 10:59 PM (PT)
▸ This event will unlock after completing the main quest “An Audience with Lord Bolton”.
☑️ Event Details
🔹 Consume RP every day during the event period to claim your rewards based on the amount of RP consumed.
Consumed RP
Rewards
25
Copper Pouch x1
50
Activity Support Box x4
75
Copper Pouch x2
100
Golden Dragon x100
📜 Additional Notes
🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.
🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.
May these events help you on your path to power.
Thank you for standing with us in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.
Changed files in this update