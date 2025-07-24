 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19340765 Edited 24 July 2025 – 09:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Lords and Ladies. 

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team. 

A series of special events has arrived to aid your journey through Westeros. Be sure to check the details below and claim your rewards!

1️⃣ Season Pass: The Drowned God Wakes (Updated)

 

☑️ Event Period

🔹 After the July 24th Update - August 6th, 10:59 PM (PT)

 

☑️ Event Details

🔹 The amount of EXP obtainable from the daily and weekly Season Pass missions will be doubled.

🔹 Two new weekly missions have been added to the Season Pass.

🔹 You will now be able to purchase Season Pass EXP using Golden Dragons.

Category

Mission

Before

After

Standard

Daily

Defeat 1 Ferocious Beast

10

20

Daily

Clear 1 Bandit Camp

10

20

Daily

Clear 1 Echoes of the Past

10

20

Daily

Clear 1 Gods’ Haven

15

30

Daily

Defeat 5 Attack of the Ironborn enemies

30

60

Weekly

Defeat 5 Ferocious Beasts

50

100

Weekly

Obtain 300 Beyond the Wall Expedition Requisition Tokens

50

100

Weekly

Defeat 10 elite enemies

75

150

Weekly

Obtain 1 Complex Concoction

75

150

Weekly

Open containers on the field 10 times (Enemy Hideout containers excluded)

75

150

Weekly

Clear Beyond the Wall Expedition 3 times

100

200

Weekly

Clear 3 Enemy Hideouts

100

200

New

Weekly

Spend 100,000 Copper

-

150

Weekly

Spend 300 RP

-

150

▸ For more information about Season Pass rewards and other related details, please refer to the notice below.

\[Go to Season Pass Notice]

2️⃣ Summer Login Event

 

☑️ Event Period

🔹 After the July 24th Update - August 13, 10:59 PM (PT)

☑️ Event Details

🔹 Log in for 14 days during the event period to claim your check-in rewards.

Day

Rewards

Day 1

Copper Pouch x5

Day 2

Ruin Runner x4

Day 3

50 RP Recharge Ticket x1

Day 4

Jewelry Polish x12

Day 5

Kraken Tentacle Box x4

Day 6

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x3

Day 7

Golden Dragon x300

Day 8

Outfit Dye x10

Day 9

Ruin Runner x4

Day 10

Basic Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1

Day 11

Activity Support Box x5

Day 12

Copper Pouch x10

Day 13

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x3

Day 14

Nameplate Background: Summer Sea 2025 x1

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.


3️⃣ The Warrior’s Path

 

☑️ Event Period

🔹 July 30, 11:00 PM - August 6, 10:59 PM (PT)

▸ This event will unlock after completing the main quest “An Audience with Lord Bolton”.

☑️ Event Details

🔹 Consume RP every day during the event period to claim your rewards based on the amount of RP consumed.

Consumed RP

Rewards

25

Copper Pouch x1

50

Activity Support Box x4

75

Copper Pouch x2

100

Golden Dragon x100

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.

May these events help you on your path to power.

Thank you for standing with us in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.

