Greetings, Lords and Ladies.

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.

A series of special events has arrived to aid your journey through Westeros. Be sure to check the details below and claim your rewards!

1️⃣ Season Pass: The Drowned God Wakes (Updated)

☑️ Event Period

🔹 After the July 24th Update - August 6th, 10:59 PM (PT)

☑️ Event Details

🔹 The amount of EXP obtainable from the daily and weekly Season Pass missions will be doubled.

🔹 Two new weekly missions have been added to the Season Pass.

🔹 You will now be able to purchase Season Pass EXP using Golden Dragons.

Category Mission Before After Standard Daily Defeat 1 Ferocious Beast 10 20 Daily Clear 1 Bandit Camp 10 20 Daily Clear 1 Echoes of the Past 10 20 Daily Clear 1 Gods’ Haven 15 30 Daily Defeat 5 Attack of the Ironborn enemies 30 60 Weekly Defeat 5 Ferocious Beasts 50 100 Weekly Obtain 300 Beyond the Wall Expedition Requisition Tokens 50 100 Weekly Defeat 10 elite enemies 75 150 Weekly Obtain 1 Complex Concoction 75 150 Weekly Open containers on the field 10 times (Enemy Hideout containers excluded) 75 150 Weekly Clear Beyond the Wall Expedition 3 times 100 200 Weekly Clear 3 Enemy Hideouts 100 200 New Weekly Spend 100,000 Copper - 150 Weekly Spend 300 RP - 150

▸ For more information about Season Pass rewards and other related details, please refer to the notice below.

\[Go to Season Pass Notice]



2️⃣ Summer Login Event

☑️ Event Period

🔹 After the July 24th Update - August 13, 10:59 PM (PT)

☑️ Event Details

🔹 Log in for 14 days during the event period to claim your check-in rewards.

Day Rewards Day 1 Copper Pouch x5 Day 2 Ruin Runner x4 Day 3 50 RP Recharge Ticket x1 Day 4 Jewelry Polish x12 Day 5 Kraken Tentacle Box x4 Day 6 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x3 Day 7 Golden Dragon x300 Day 8 Outfit Dye x10 Day 9 Ruin Runner x4 Day 10 Basic Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1 Day 11 Activity Support Box x5 Day 12 Copper Pouch x10 Day 13 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x3 Day 14 Nameplate Background: Summer Sea 2025 x1

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.



3️⃣ The Warrior’s Path

☑️ Event Period

🔹 July 30, 11:00 PM - August 6, 10:59 PM (PT)

▸ This event will unlock after completing the main quest “An Audience with Lord Bolton”.

☑️ Event Details

🔹 Consume RP every day during the event period to claim your rewards based on the amount of RP consumed.

Consumed RP Rewards 25 Copper Pouch x1 50 Activity Support Box x4 75 Copper Pouch x2 100 Golden Dragon x100

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.

May these events help you on your path to power.

Thank you for standing with us in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.