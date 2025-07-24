 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19340735
Hello Astronauts!

We fixed the issue with the death menu freezing input, so now you can die in the game without a hitch! No need to finish the game in one life anymore!

In the meantime, the "Quit" button in the pause menu will take you back to the main menu (instead of quitting the game).

Hope you have a better experience!

Your Wondersoft Team.

Changed files in this update

