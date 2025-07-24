Hello Astronauts!
We fixed the issue with the death menu freezing input, so now you can die in the game without a hitch! No need to finish the game in one life anymore!
In the meantime, the "Quit" button in the pause menu will take you back to the main menu (instead of quitting the game).
Hope you have a better experience!
Your Wondersoft Team.
Hotfix v1.01 - Death Menu Fix
