In today’s DevBlog, we’ll give you a sneak peek at some of the new units coming with WARNO - SOUTHAG. We know you have been waiting for the new expansion to arrive; in the meantime, we wanted to showcase the most exciting and innovative units coming soon to WARNO.
Let’s go!
Unit Preview
This week, we took four among NATO divisions to be featured in WARNO - SOUTHAG and picked the most interesting units from each. Check out the video below. As you know, we are finalizing the last bits and bobs on our new expansion, which we hope to launch soon (but no release date yet)!
The following divisions you’ll be able to spot in the video, plus their most noteworthy units:
1st Canadian Division
- ERYX: An accurate, portable anti-tank weapon system.
- COUGAR: Fast APC equipped with a 76mm gun. In WARNO available in tank, reconnaissance, and command variants.
- GRIZZLY: Highly mobile and versatile APC designed for rapid transport.
- CL-89: High-speed tactical recon drone. Great for swift battlefield intel.
- ADATS: Unique unit in WARNO. This vehicle combines both advanced anti-air and anti-tank weapons.
- CH-135 AT: Helicopter specialized in anti-tank role with rockets. These rockets will also feature on a variant of the CF-18.
- VOODOO: Electronic warfare aircraft with powerful ECM capabilities.
- CF-18: Canada’s iconic multi-role fighter, excelling in both air superiority and ground attack.
Armoured Division No. 1 "Brunete"
- TERUEL: Powerful artillery weapon system firing 140mm rockets from a Pegaso truck.
- AMX-30EM2 and SABBLIR: Upgraded main battle tanks with upgraded protection and firepower.
- AMX-30EM1: Recon tank variant excelling in battlefield scouting missions.
- BMR: Fast armored transport, available in grenade launcher, recon, ATGM, mortar, and command configurations.
- VEC-25 and VEC-H90: Armored recon vehicles available with either a 25mm autocannon or a 90mm gun.
- ASPIDE: Advanced surface-to-air missile system.
6e Division Légère Blindée
- LEGIONNAIRES: Iconic, elite infantry squads.
- CRAP and DINOPS: Best named special forces squads ever! Dedicated to close combat and recon operations.
- AMX-10 LEGION and recon variant: Agile armored vehicles optimized for recon and rapid fire support missions.
- JAGUAR LGB and RKT variants: Strike aircraft equipped with laser-guided bombs and rockets.
- TRF1 155mm: State-of-the-art and powerful artillery system.
- PUMA ORCHIDEE: Advanced recon helicopter outfitted with a radar.
1. Luftlandedivision
- LUFT-GEBIRGSJÄGER: Specialized mountain infantry with 16 soldiers per squad, fielding anti-tank weapons.
- AUFKL. LEOPARD 1A5: Recon tank.
- KRAKA CMD, plus MILAN and M40A1 variants: Lightweight command, recon vehicles and anti-armor vehicle family.
- ALPHA JET KWS: Light, multi-role strike aircraft for ground and air Missions.
- HFB-320/ECM: Electronic warfare aircraft.
WARNO - SOUTHAG Expansion
WARNO - SOUTHAG is WARNO’s second expansion after WARNO - NORTHAG and showcases the fighting in southern West Germany near the Alps and on the Czechoslovakian frontier.
In the southern reaches of Germany, the Warsaw Pact with the Soviet Central Group of Forces, bolstered by the communist Czechoslovakians, battles against a counter-attacking NATO SOUTHAG command led by France, with American, West German, Canadian, and reinforcing Spanish troops.
- 2 new Army General campaigns, including Holding Attack and Closing the Trap.
- 4 new Operations, such as Delayed Retribution, Glory or Attrition,Hydra
- 10 new Divisions, featuring Canada, Spain, and Czechoslovakia as new nations. These include NATO’s 1st Canadian Division, the Spanish División Mecanizada «Brunete» n.º 1, the French 6e Division Blindée Légère and Division du Rhin, plus the West German 1. Luftlandedivision. The Warsaw Pact features the Czechoslovakian 1. Tanková Divize, 19. Motostřelecká Divize, and 303. Tanková Divize, while the Soviet Central Group of Forces deploys the 31-ya Tankovaya Diviziya and the 17-ya Gvardeyskaya Tankovaya Diviziya.
- New voice acting.
- New units and models.
Until Next Week
We’ll be back soon.
See you on the battlefield, commanders.
