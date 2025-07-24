Unit Preview

1st Canadian Division

ERYX : An accurate, portable anti-tank weapon system.



: An accurate, portable anti-tank weapon system. COUGAR : Fast APC equipped with a 76mm gun. In WARNO available in tank, reconnaissance, and command variants.



: Fast APC equipped with a 76mm gun. In available in tank, reconnaissance, and command variants. GRIZZLY : Highly mobile and versatile APC designed for rapid transport.



: Highly mobile and versatile APC designed for rapid transport. CL-89 : High-speed tactical recon drone. Great for swift battlefield intel.



: High-speed tactical recon drone. Great for swift battlefield intel. ADATS : Unique unit in WARNO . This vehicle combines both advanced anti-air and anti-tank weapons.



: Unique unit in . This vehicle combines both advanced anti-air and anti-tank weapons. CH-135 AT : Helicopter specialized in anti-tank role with rockets. These rockets will also feature on a variant of the CF-18.



: Helicopter specialized in anti-tank role with rockets. These rockets will also feature on a variant of the CF-18. VOODOO : Electronic warfare aircraft with powerful ECM capabilities.



: Electronic warfare aircraft with powerful ECM capabilities. CF-18: Canada’s iconic multi-role fighter, excelling in both air superiority and ground attack.



Armoured Division No. 1 "Brunete"

TERUEL : Powerful artillery weapon system firing 140mm rockets from a Pegaso truck.



: Powerful artillery weapon system firing 140mm rockets from a Pegaso truck. AMX-30EM2 and SABBLIR : Upgraded main battle tanks with upgraded protection and firepower.



and : Upgraded main battle tanks with upgraded protection and firepower. AMX-30EM1 : Recon tank variant excelling in battlefield scouting missions.



: Recon tank variant excelling in battlefield scouting missions. BMR : Fast armored transport, available in grenade launcher, recon, ATGM, mortar, and command configurations.



: Fast armored transport, available in grenade launcher, recon, ATGM, mortar, and command configurations. VEC-25 and VEC-H90 : Armored recon vehicles available with either a 25mm autocannon or a 90mm gun.



and : Armored recon vehicles available with either a 25mm autocannon or a 90mm gun. ASPIDE: Advanced surface-to-air missile system.

6e Division Légère Blindée

LEGIONNAIRES : Iconic, elite infantry squads.



: Iconic, elite infantry squads. CRAP and DINOPS : Best named special forces squads ever! Dedicated to close combat and recon operations.



and : Best named special forces squads ever! Dedicated to close combat and recon operations. AMX-10 LEGION and recon variant: Agile armored vehicles optimized for recon and rapid fire support missions.



and variant: Agile armored vehicles optimized for recon and rapid fire support missions. JAGUAR LGB and RKT variants: Strike aircraft equipped with laser-guided bombs and rockets.



and variants: Strike aircraft equipped with laser-guided bombs and rockets. TRF1 155mm : State-of-the-art and powerful artillery system.



: State-of-the-art and powerful artillery system. PUMA ORCHIDEE: Advanced recon helicopter outfitted with a radar.



1. Luftlandedivision

LUFT-GEBIRGSJÄGER : Specialized mountain infantry with 16 soldiers per squad, fielding anti-tank weapons.



: Specialized mountain infantry with 16 soldiers per squad, fielding anti-tank weapons. AUFKL. LEOPARD 1A5 : Recon tank.



: Recon tank. KRAKA CMD , plus MILAN and M40A1 variants: Lightweight command, recon vehicles and anti-armor vehicle family.



, plus and variants: Lightweight command, recon vehicles and anti-armor vehicle family. ALPHA JET KWS : Light, multi-role strike aircraft for ground and air Missions.



: Light, multi-role strike aircraft for ground and air Missions. HFB-320/ECM: Electronic warfare aircraft.



WARNO - SOUTHAG Expansion

Until Next Week

Hello commanders,In today’s DevBlog, we’ll give you a sneak peek at some of the new units coming with. We know you have been waiting for the new expansion to arrive; in the meantime, we wanted to showcase the most exciting and innovative units coming soon toLet’s go!This week, we took four among NATO divisions to be featured inand picked the most interesting units from each. Check out the video below. As you know, we are finalizing the last bits and bobs on our new expansion, which we hope to launch soon (but no release date yet)!The following divisions you’ll be able to spot in the video, plus their most noteworthy units:issecond expansion afterand showcases the fighting in southern West Germany near the Alps and on the Czechoslovakian frontier.In the southern reaches of Germany, the Warsaw Pact with the Soviet Central Group of Forces, bolstered by the communist Czechoslovakians, battles against a counter-attacking NATO SOUTHAG command led by France, with American, West German, Canadian, and reinforcing Spanish troops.We’ll be back soon.Don’t forget the vibrantcommunity. Check the latest news on thepage or visit the. Get together with other players on either the excellentor ourSee you on the battlefield, commanders.