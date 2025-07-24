 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19340621 Edited 24 July 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks,

The Proving Grounds Siege Beta is now available to download on Steam! This is your chance to get hands-on with the changes, share your feedback with us and help shape the future of siege warfare.

This Beta phase will be available until Thursday 7th August and is open to all owners of Total War: WARHAMMER III. In case you missed the blog earlier in the week where Battle Team Lead Milcho Vasilev talked us through what his team have been cooking up for it, you can get yourself up to speed right here.

We've also started streaming again on Twitch and YouTube! If you missed our first stream last week, check out the VOD below for a closer look at some of the changes Milcho and his team have made before you take the dive yourself. (Skip through to 42:10)

For additional information on how the Beta works and how we will gather and use your feedback, check out our handy FAQ. Otherwise, you can follow the steps below to get yourself opted-in and downloading the Beta right now!

We look forward to hearing your thoughts, and thank you for your participation!

See you on the (siege) battlefield!

— The Total War Team

How to download the Beta branch

  1. Open your Steam client and go to your Library.

  2. Right-click on Total War: WARHAMMER III and select 'Properties'.

  3. Navigate to the 'Betas' tab.

  4. In the drop-down menu, select 'proving_grounds - Siege Beta'.

  5. Steam will then download the necessary files and begin the patching process to install the Beta.

The download is relatively small, but Steam will need to patch around 330 MB of game data in order to install the Hotfix. This can take some time depending on your hard drive speeds.

⚠️🛠️Please note that the use of mods with this Beta can and will lead to unexpected results.

Enjoy!

For the latest news and announcements, don't forget to visit our official social channels.

SteamXFacebookInstagramDiscordBluesky

Changed depots in proving_grounds branch

View more data in app history for build 19340621
Windows exe_win Depot 1142711
Windows data Depot 1142712
Windows English english Depot 1142713
Windows Portuguese - Brazil brazilian Depot 1142714
Windows Czech czech Depot 1142715
Windows German german Depot 1142716
Windows Spanish - Spain spanish Depot 1142717
Windows French french Depot 1142718
Windows Italian italian Depot 1142719
Windows Korean korean Depot 1143180
Windows Polish polish Depot 1143181
Windows Russian russian Depot 1143182
Windows Turkish turkish Depot 1143183
Windows Simplified Chinese simplified_chinese Depot 1143184
Windows Traditional Chinese traditional_chinese Depot 1143185
macOS Mac - App (1142711) Depot 1143186
macOS Mac Data (1142712) Depot 1143187
macOS English Mac - English (1142713) Depot 1143188
macOS Portuguese - Brazil Mac - Brazilian (1142714) Depot 1143189
macOS Czech Mac - Czech (1142715) Depot 1143190
macOS German Mac - German (1142716) Depot 1143191
macOS Spanish - Spain Mac - Spanish (1142717) Depot 1143192
macOS French Mac - French (1142718) Depot 1143193
macOS Italian Mac - Italian (1142719) Depot 1143194
macOS Korean Mac - Korean (1143180) Depot 1143195
macOS Polish Mac - Polish (1143181) Depot 1143196
macOS Russian Mac - Russian (1143182) Depot 1143197
macOS Turkish Mac - Turkish (1143183) Depot 1143198
macOS Simplified Chinese Mac - Simplified Chinese (1143184) Depot 1143199
macOS Traditional Chinese Mac - Traditional Chinese (1143185) Depot 1143200
macOS DLC 1374300 Mac - Dandelion DLC (1374300) Depot 1143201
Linux Linux - App (1142711) Depot 1143202
Linux Linux Data (1142712) Depot 1143203
Linux English Linux - English (1142713) Depot 1143204
Linux Portuguese - Brazil Linux - Brazilian (1142714) Depot 1143205
Linux Czech Linux - Czech (1142715) Depot 1143206
Linux German Linux - German (1142716) Depot 1143207
Linux Spanish - Spain Linux - Spanish (1142717) Depot 1143208
Linux French Linux - French (1142718) Depot 1143209
Linux Italian Linux - Italian (1142719) Depot 1143210
Linux Korean Linux - Korean (1143180) Depot 1143211
Linux Polish Linux - Polish (1143181) Depot 1143212
Linux Russian Linux - Russian (1143182) Depot 1143213
Linux Turkish Linux - Turkish (1143183) Depot 1143214
Linux Simplified Chinese Linux - Simplified Chinese (1143184) Depot 1143215
Linux Traditional Chinese Linux - Traditional Chinese (1143185) Depot 1143216
Linux DLC 1374300 Linux - Dandelion DLC (1374300) Depot 1143217
Windows DLC 1374300 dandelion (1374300) Depot Depot 1374300
