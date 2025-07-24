This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks,

The Proving Grounds Siege Beta is now available to download on Steam! This is your chance to get hands-on with the changes, share your feedback with us and help shape the future of siege warfare.

This Beta phase will be available until Thursday 7th August and is open to all owners of Total War: WARHAMMER III. In case you missed the blog earlier in the week where Battle Team Lead Milcho Vasilev talked us through what his team have been cooking up for it, you can get yourself up to speed right here.

We've also started streaming again on Twitch and YouTube! If you missed our first stream last week, check out the VOD below for a closer look at some of the changes Milcho and his team have made before you take the dive yourself. (Skip through to 42:10)

For additional information on how the Beta works and how we will gather and use your feedback, check out our handy FAQ. Otherwise, you can follow the steps below to get yourself opted-in and downloading the Beta right now!

We look forward to hearing your thoughts, and thank you for your participation!

See you on the (siege) battlefield!

— The Total War Team



How to download the Beta branch

Open your Steam client and go to your Library. Right-click on Total War: WARHAMMER III and select 'Properties'. Navigate to the 'Betas' tab. In the drop-down menu, select 'proving_grounds - Siege Beta'. Steam will then download the necessary files and begin the patching process to install the Beta.

The download is relatively small, but Steam will need to patch around 330 MB of game data in order to install the Hotfix. This can take some time depending on your hard drive speeds.

⚠️🛠️Please note that the use of mods with this Beta can and will lead to unexpected results.

Enjoy!

