Features

Added quickping to be used without toggling ACE (middle mouse button by default).

Fixes / QOL

Melee attacks don’t hit sometimes.

Made tutorial instructions legible on Steam Deck.

Russian keyboard display wrong input prompts.

Hostages don’t follow players between floors.

Changing healing target mid-healing now cancels the healing instead of healing new target. Avoids healing the wrong target mistakenly.

Player bullets can go through enemy if really close up.

Player stuck in handcuff anim if another player finishes handcuffing an enemy before them.

Hostage stuck in stun animation, if stun then quickly ordered to follow a player.

Stun stacking (ex: fixed tazer then bullet doesn’t cancel tazer stun now).

Hide equipment wheel on dying, game over, ACE toggle.

Initial mission objective sometimes not displaying.

Flashing shield flashing a bit too much on the sides (can blind players that feel they shouldn’t).

Mission specific fixes - watch out for spoilers

Lobby: added colliders to avoid being stuck in the environment.

Deadwire: Do not auto complete mission after all terrorists are dead so players can still defuse the traps or exfiltrate if they don't want to. Moved a landmine that was posing issue with a door. Tweaked a few objects that were too high for line of fire.

Chainbreaker: Reduced "stealth part" enemies view angle. Changed doors: no peephole interaction, peephole always open and centered. Moved some geometry around to improve visibility of camera cones or navigation. Adjusted some cameras angles. Doors can be closed from further away to avoid players being dragged by the closing door.

Party Hard: Tweaked dog room at the beginning to avoid dog going through wall.

Embassy: Security doors show radio message on server and not interacting client. Sometimes enemies are disabled on client-side. Removed a camera that was stuck inside a wall.

Ghost Walker: Tweaked the dog intro. Tweaked the room before garden (made easier). Tweaked computers to hack 2 and 3 so they are slightly more challenging.



See you in the field,

The Phantom Squad Team.



