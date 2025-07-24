In this update, we've added brand new game modes with LOFI music in the background – made especially for LOFI lovers!

Relax while shooting targets to your favorite chill beats!

Give it your all in the new modes and unlock brand-new achievements!

There are a total of 14 LOFI tracks (nearly an hour of listening)!

Plus, the official soundtrack is now available on Steam (released on July 15th), so you can enjoy the music not only while playing FASTHAND, but also while doing other amazing things!

UPDATE CONTENT

6 new LOFI modes (gameplay with music in the background)

Improved textures on the map

Optimized internal game code

Added more achievements

Official game soundtrack added to the Steam store

Don’t forget – you can still submit your own achievement ideas in the game’s community tab!

Have fun! 🎯🎶