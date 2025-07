Assistant System Improvements

Meet your new... neighbor

Decor for your store

Other changes

Increased warehouse size



Rebalanced the cost of most upgrades — now they're much more affordable and won't require you to sell a kidney



Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where warehouse item count didn't change when taking products for delivery directly from boxes



Fixed duplication of delivery boxes when reloading a save without exiting the game



Fixed duplication of draft beer bottles when reloading a save without exiting the game



Remember when we said we'd focus on developing the assistant system? We kept our promise! Meet the most massive update that will fundamentally change how you manage your store. And for those who haven't joined our community yet —Added a new upgrade that allows you to hire up to 6 assistants instead of 3 and assign them to work behind the bar — finally, you'll have beer specialists! But be careful: we added a fatigue system, so your employees now get tired and need rest. However, as compensation, we increased their base speed — they became a bit quicker!A rather colorful character has settled near your store who will gladly accept any unwanted goods and boxes. He's quite talkative and changes his mood from time to time.Added various decorative objects that will help give your store a unique style and atmosphere. No more boring cookie-cutter retail spaces — create a space to your taste!This update will transform your humble little shop into a true retail empire with a professional team.Thank you for your support and feedback! Join our Discord server — there you can chat with developers and other players, and if you encounter problems, easily attach screenshots or videos for quick resolution. Your feedback helps us make the game better!