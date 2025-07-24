Assistant System ImprovementsAdded a new upgrade that allows you to hire up to 6 assistants instead of 3 and assign them to work behind the bar — finally, you'll have beer specialists! But be careful: we added a fatigue system, so your employees now get tired and need rest. However, as compensation, we increased their base speed — they became a bit quicker!
Meet your new... neighborA rather colorful character has settled near your store who will gladly accept any unwanted goods and boxes. He's quite talkative and changes his mood from time to time.
Decor for your storeAdded various decorative objects that will help give your store a unique style and atmosphere. No more boring cookie-cutter retail spaces — create a space to your taste!
Other changes
- Increased warehouse size
- Rebalanced the cost of most upgrades — now they're much more affordable and won't require you to sell a kidney
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where warehouse item count didn't change when taking products for delivery directly from boxes
- Fixed duplication of delivery boxes when reloading a save without exiting the game
- Fixed duplication of draft beer bottles when reloading a save without exiting the game
This update will transform your humble little shop into a true retail empire with a professional team.
Thank you for your support and feedback! Join our Discord server — there you can chat with developers and other players, and if you encounter problems, easily attach screenshots or videos for quick resolution. Your feedback helps us make the game better!
Changed files in this update