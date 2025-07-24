 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19340551
Update notes via Steam Community
  • We've corrected the order of the Spirit and Sun Festival cosmetics so that Founder's Pack cosmetics are not swapped out for these new wall papers. Any changes to your decor will be reverted when next loading your save file.

Changed files in this update

