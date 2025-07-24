Brazilian portuguese translation added.
Translated by
Gustavo Moro
Zoreia (Noah Ribeiro)
Pablo Felipe
Pedro Henrique
Arthur Gonçalves
RoseyPixels
Antonio Duarte
Thank you for contributing to Everhood 2!
+ smaller localization fixes found by community.
