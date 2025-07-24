 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19340547 Edited 24 July 2025 – 08:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Brazilian portuguese translation added.

Translated by
Gustavo Moro
Zoreia (Noah Ribeiro)
Pablo Felipe
Pedro Henrique
Arthur Gonçalves
RoseyPixels
Antonio Duarte

Thank you for contributing to Everhood 2!
+ smaller localization fixes found by community.

