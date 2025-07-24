 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19340538 Edited 25 July 2025 – 06:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 Now Available: Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions! 🏁
The big adventure is here – now right in your own home!

Jump into a colorful racing game full of fun, excitement, and lovingly crafted tracks. Perfect for the whole family and game nights with friends!

Whether on the couch together or in single-player mode – who will take the top spot on the podium?

🕹️ Now available on:

  • Nintendo Switch

  • PlayStation 5

  • Xbox Series X|S

  • PC via Steam

Race with Ed, Edda & friends through world-famous cities like London, Paris, and more – and discover plenty of power-ups along the way!

A game for every racer!


➡️ Start your engines now and create unforgettable memories together!

