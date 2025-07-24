🎉 Now Available: Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions! 🏁

The big adventure is here – now right in your own home!

Jump into a colorful racing game full of fun, excitement, and lovingly crafted tracks. Perfect for the whole family and game nights with friends!

Whether on the couch together or in single-player mode – who will take the top spot on the podium?

🕹️ Now available on:

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PC via Steam

Race with Ed, Edda & friends through world-famous cities like London, Paris, and more – and discover plenty of power-ups along the way!

A game for every racer!



➡️ Start your engines now and create unforgettable memories together!