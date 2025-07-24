Default Branch Updates

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with weapon skins not loading correctly

Rounded up the SUNBLOOM Hatchmon and made sure it understands that it has to show up when a player has the weapon equipped

Adjustments and Optimisation

Optimised the in-game data collection system (boring for you, we know, but it will allow us to better monitor game stability)

UI and Localisation

Updated multi-lingual translations (again. Don’t even).

Fixed a "\#value" error with cosmetic descriptions within multi-lingual environments

Beta Branch Updates

Library – Right click Neon Abyss 2 – Properties – Betas

Additions

Added mid-game saving and a “Continue Game” option for the single-player experience (just like you asked for!). When continuing, players will start from the initial landing room for the last floor you entered.

Bug Fixes

Fixed abnormal synchronisation issues with item locations within co-op

Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck in the aiming animation due to repeated weapon effects in co-op

Balance Adjustments

Increased Xuan’s “grazing range” (how close you have to get for his power to activate), increased the charge limit to 5 and expanded the range of his active skill

Still have not found a good marriage partner for Xuan but it’s something we’re working on. Let us know if you’d like to be in the running.

Adjustments and Optimisation

Optimised stuttering issues when entering and exiting rooms

Optimised UI effects when unlocking achievements

Optimised lighting effects for SKYREND

Optimised UI effects on the Reward Collection screen

More Thanks From Us!

The in-game F3 prompt which will take you straight to our dedicated area

The bug forum in the official Veewo Discord

The Steam forums

