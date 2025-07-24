 Skip to content
24 July 2025
Hey Agents! We’re back once again (sadly without the Renegade Master) for another update with 7.24 now live. Another huge thank you for all of the feedback you continue to deliver, it really does make a huge difference.

A slightly smaller update today, but an important one. The Beta Branch update for 7.24 now includes mid-game saving in single player. This is in testing (and thus the Beta Branch) and we hope to have it deployed for all Agents soon™, with progress going really well.

But enough of my waffle, what have we changed in the Abyss for update 7.24 – well I’m about to tell you so, stay a while, and listen.

Default Branch Updates

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with weapon skins not loading correctly
  • Rounded up the SUNBLOOM Hatchmon and made sure it understands that it has to show up when a player has the weapon equipped

Adjustments and Optimisation

  • Optimised the in-game data collection system (boring for you, we know, but it will allow us to better monitor game stability)

UI and Localisation

  • Updated multi-lingual translations (again. Don’t even).
  • Fixed a "\#value" error with cosmetic descriptions within multi-lingual environments

Beta Branch Updates

As ever we have our separate Beta Branch update, which today has a really important addition. If you'd like to play in the Beta Branch head to:
  • Library – Right click Neon Abyss 2 – Properties – Betas
And selecting the Beta Branch from the drop-down menu. There’s no password, but bear in mind that the Beta Branch is for more frequent and less tested updates, and will likely be less stable than the default branch.

Additions

  • Added mid-game saving and a “Continue Game” option for the single-player experience (just like you asked for!). When continuing, players will start from the initial landing room for the last floor you entered.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed abnormal synchronisation issues with item locations within co-op
  • Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck in the aiming animation due to repeated weapon effects in co-op

Balance Adjustments

  • Increased Xuan’s “grazing range” (how close you have to get for his power to activate), increased the charge limit to 5 and expanded the range of his active skill
  • Still have not found a good marriage partner for Xuan but it’s something we’re working on. Let us know if you’d like to be in the running.

Adjustments and Optimisation

  • Optimised stuttering issues when entering and exiting rooms
  • Optimised UI effects when unlocking achievements
  • Optimised lighting effects for SKYREND
  • Optimised UI effects on the Reward Collection screen

More Thanks From Us!

That’s it. Once again. That’s all we have for you today, but we’ll be back again soon (maybe). Your feedback continues to make an impact on the Abyss. Now if only your weapons were making an impact on the enemy... Get on with it!

As ever you can get through to us using (in order of preference / ease)
  1. The in-game F3 prompt which will take you straight to our dedicated area
  2. The bug forum in the official Veewo Discord
  3. The Steam forums
Please do continue to let us know how you feel, and we’ll continue bringing you updates, tweaks, fresh content and (if you’re up for it) chaos in the Abyss.

