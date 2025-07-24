 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19340514
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone! 👋


I know all of you are waiting on the optimization patch and the addition of online co-op, we're working on it as fast as possible, and thank you for your patience!

I would like to give a proper shoutout to the user Dex, who wrote a guide on how to optimize our game for people struggling with FPS issues. It really helps while we work on the patch and gives great insights on where to begin fixing problems. 🙌

LINK TO THE GUIDE
(Make sure to give the guide an award if you can — it goes a long way! 🏅💖)

IN THE MEANTIME! ⏳🔧


I've seen you, I've heard you, ACHIEVEMENTS! 🏆🦦

They're here, and you can already run around the park to display your prowess to the world! 💪

Thank you all for being kind and patient, and I hope you’re having a fun experience playing That One Otter Game! 💙🎉

– Mael 🐾

