Commanders,

We will be conducting maintenance for Iron Saga VS on Steam from 16:00 UTC+8. Online play will not be available during the maintenance. You can still play in offline mode.

Maintenance Period

From 16:00 to 17:00 UTC+8 (~60 minutes)

If the maintenance is not finished by the scheduled time, we may extend the maintenance. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thanks again for your understanding and support.

Patch Note 1.2.8 r8_0 (July 24, 2025)

BUG FIX

General

· Fixed Mazinkaiser appearing in a smaller size on the Character Select Page

· Fixed the disappearance of player ID and character name in the middle of a fight after opting for Japanese and English in the Settings

Mazinger Z (Mazinkaiser)

· Fixed an issue where Gigant Missile is prioritized over normal throw by pressing A+D

· Fixed the overexpanded hurtbox and hitbox upward at the end of its crouch block

· Fixed the disappearance of Mazinkaiser's body parts after getting hit by Wu Shuang with Divine Demon Serverance (2626C)

Great Mazinger (General)

Double Drill Punch (46BC)

· Fixed the properties of projectile deflection for Double Drill Punch (46BC)

ADJUSTMENT

Mazinger Z (Mazinkaiser)

· Slightly expands the hurtbox of Mazinkaiser on a block while crouching upward

Team Iron Saga VS