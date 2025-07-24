We’ve just released a major update for Real Shoot, focusing on new tutorials, map content, and overall performance improvements.
First, we’ve added a brand-new tutorial UI that uses in-game videos to teach players how to play. From shooting, aiming, and inspecting your weapon to throwing grenades, everything is covered in a clear and intuitive way. This makes it easier for new players to get started, and even experienced players might pick up a few tips.
We’ve also overhauled the terrain materials across the existing maps—textures and lighting have been upgraded to deliver a more realistic look and feel. On top of that, we’re introducing a brand-new map, Dustland, inspired by the classic Dust2 layout. It’s designed for fast-paced tactical combat and works well with different play styles.
A new Zombie Mode has also been added. Players will need to survive waves of enemies with limited resources. It’s intense, chaotic, and a completely different kind of challenge.
Lastly, we’ve made a number of performance improvements to help the game run more smoothly across various systems, especially on mid- to low-end setups.
Thanks for playing, and let us know what you think in the community!
— Real Shoot Dev Team
