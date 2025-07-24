Hey Sleepers,

We've just updated the game with the version 1.1.17.0, please find the patch notes below.

FEATURES AND CHANGES

Added more rock islands in Deep Desert, primarily in the PvE area, to allow for more resources and real estate for base building, effective on July 29th after the Coriolis Storm apex.

If you encounter a connection issue while crossing between servers in the Deep Desert and leave your ornithopter, it will be teleported to the respawn location, alongside you.

Ben, if you’re reading this, your base power is out.

FIXES