We've just updated the game with the version 1.1.17.0, please find the patch notes below.
FEATURES AND CHANGES
Added more rock islands in Deep Desert, primarily in the PvE area, to allow for more resources and real estate for base building, effective on July 29th after the Coriolis Storm apex.
If you encounter a connection issue while crossing between servers in the Deep Desert and leave your ornithopter, it will be teleported to the respawn location, alongside you.
FIXES
Improved server and client stability.
Fixed an issue where you could lose connection to the server if you exited the ornithopter after the failed attempt to cross between Deep Desert partitions.
Fixed an exploit that allowed a player to gain experience using points of interest.
Fixed a vulnerability that allowed players to duplicate items in social hubs.
Fixed an issue where you could fail to climb the sides of a small shipwreck and get into a rubberbanded state.
