In today's release V8.2.0 we fixed many WiFi local mode related bugs.
The local games are now much more stable and bug free.
Thank you
Small update V8.2 -WiFi mode bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Rento Windows Depot Depot 663391
- Loading history…
Linux Rento Linux Depot Depot 663392
- Loading history…
macOS Rento Mac Depot Depot 663399
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update