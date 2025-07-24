 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19340254 Edited 24 July 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
In today's release V8.2.0 we fixed many WiFi local mode related bugs.
The local games are now much more stable and bug free.

Thank you

Changed files in this update

