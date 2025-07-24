 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19340197
Update notes via Steam Community
Merchant icon now shows a countdown timer

Token missions can now be completed on higher difficulties of the corresponding map

Improved UI responsiveness for certain interactions

Reduced chest opening time by 30%

Weakened the damage of the Spider Boss

