Merchant icon now shows a countdown timer
Token missions can now be completed on higher difficulties of the corresponding map
Improved UI responsiveness for certain interactions
Reduced chest opening time by 30%
Weakened the damage of the Spider Boss
Update Notes – 2025/07/24
Update notes via Steam Community
