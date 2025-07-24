 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19340121 Edited 24 July 2025 – 08:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added victory conditions.

  • Added option to change map background.

  • Added anti aliasing options.

  • Made adjustments to parts of the UI.

  • Reduced town health regeneration to 2% from 15%. Enhanced regeneration remains at 30%

  • Enhanced regeneration now costs 1% of the town's max health in wheat.

  • Reduced base rates of rank 4 and 5 mercenary units to give more value to mercenary research.

  • Higher level units will receive less experience for killing lower level units.

  • The amount of experience gained from kills is now determined by rank and unit type. If a unit is unique and a high rank then they will award more experience when killed.

  • Changed the amount of experience required to level up to be based on rank. Lower ranks will require less experience for a level up.

  • Fixed stats being reset when loading.

  • Fixed mercenaries not being properly removed from the list when hiring.

