Added victory conditions.

Added option to change map background.

Added anti aliasing options.

Made adjustments to parts of the UI.

Reduced town health regeneration to 2% from 15%. Enhanced regeneration remains at 30%

Enhanced regeneration now costs 1% of the town's max health in wheat.

Reduced base rates of rank 4 and 5 mercenary units to give more value to mercenary research.

Higher level units will receive less experience for killing lower level units.

The amount of experience gained from kills is now determined by rank and unit type. If a unit is unique and a high rank then they will award more experience when killed.

Changed the amount of experience required to level up to be based on rank. Lower ranks will require less experience for a level up.

Fixed stats being reset when loading.