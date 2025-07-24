 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19340118 Edited 24 July 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I will need another week to finish the next event, so the next update will be pushed back to August 2nd. Take this little bonus for those who have unlocked The Towers mode in the meantime!

v8.24b - July 24th, 2025
-Changed The Towers introduction scene

