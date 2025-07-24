With this update, the main storyline of the museum is finally fully explorable! We have fixed an issue that prevented all the first floor documents from being viewed and consulted.

Changelog

Sequential Document Unlocking: After viewing the first document, all other documents on the first floor are now accessible without restrictions.

Main Story Progression: It is now possible to complete the entire main narrative arc related to the museum.

Minor Fixes: General optimizations and small tweaks to improve overall stability and the gameplay experience.

We invite you to share your feedback and impressions: every comment is valuable to help us improve the project.

The ProjectCottontails Team