24 July 2025 Build 19340088 Edited 24 July 2025 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:

  • blue station name boards added as objects

  • added CHME3 locomotive

  • added quick menu when holding the "Q" key

  • compass (F4) can now be toggled on/off

  • audio zones added – sounds now differ when the cabin is open or closed

  • added fuel station guide – how to operate and refuel diesel trains

🐛 Bug Fixes:

  • fixed odometer flickering

  • various fixes for track switches

  • fixed partial character loading

  • destroy tool now correctly shows the object you're aiming at

  • fixed inventory and guide visibility from engine view

  • improved world loading performance

Changed files in this update

