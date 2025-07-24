✨ Features:
blue station name boards added as objects
added CHME3 locomotive
added quick menu when holding the "Q" key
compass (F4) can now be toggled on/off
audio zones added – sounds now differ when the cabin is open or closed
added fuel station guide – how to operate and refuel diesel trains
🐛 Bug Fixes:
fixed odometer flickering
various fixes for track switches
fixed partial character loading
destroy tool now correctly shows the object you're aiming at
fixed inventory and guide visibility from engine view
improved world loading performance
