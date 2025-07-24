Hello everyone,
I've just fixed a bug where characters in combat could be stuck in endless running animations.
That's all, cheers,
Tim
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hello everyone,
I've just fixed a bug where characters in combat could be stuck in endless running animations.
That's all, cheers,
Tim
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update