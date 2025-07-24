 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19340047 Edited 24 July 2025 – 07:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I've just fixed a bug where characters in combat could be stuck in endless running animations.

That's all, cheers,

Tim

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2188621
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2188622
  • Loading history…
