July Update Patch Notes!

Hello everyone! Please take a moment to read over the patch notes. For July I spent some time testing TCL on Unreal 4.27 so I can get it on the Epic Games Store, but still managed to get some good work done:

New Content:

1. Some more content and a quest located in a later level ||Tartarus is the later level getting the revamp and the quest is more of an event, which is a gauntlet of enemies||

2. A new enemy! The Wasp

3. Some new settings for player preferences: FOV and mouse inversion

4. More Voice over, and added subtitles to VO that didn’t have any

Bug Fixes:

1. There was some crashing from enemies dying and the game treating them as alive… FIXED!

2. More enemy names and description mixups… FIXED

3. Still working on Optimizations. The game should run a little smoother in general because I have made many of the transitions between areas into their own streaming levels.

Looking Ahead:

1. August update will be the engine upgrade. If I can’t solve all the problems with the new engine I may have to cancel Epic Games Store

2. Continuing working back from the endings filling out empty areas. Plus Quests!!

3. Still hunting down lag spikes loading levels and music

4. Controller Support is still a maybe at this point

Thanks @everyone!

-Fleece