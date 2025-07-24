Hey Drivers!

We have just released new #DRIVE Rally Pinatsu Update!





Patch Notes v1.1.1.0

Today’s update continues our ongoing support for #DRIVE Rally following its 1.0 release.

What’s New? A Car!

We are adding a totally new car - Pinatsu 1998, available in three classes: CL, RS, and XR. With 6 unique livery designs and 12 color presets, available for in-game $500 each.

Pinatsu XR 1998



Changes

Updated PhotoMode Focus Distance.

Fixes to VinhVang OFFROAD slowdown effect.

Fixes to Party Mode audio.

Fixes to audio sources, which may help improve performance and reduce mini lags for some players.

Bug Report Form

If you would like to report any issues with the game please use our Bug Report Form. You can also share your feedback about the new update, here on Steam Forum or join the official #DRIVE Discord server.

#DRIVE Rally 30% OFF!

#DRIVE Rally is now 30% off! From July 24th 10AM PT until August 7th, 10AM PT, you can grab the game at a sweet discount and hit the dirt if you haven’t already.

Whether you're new to the rally world or old racing champ – now’s a great time to jump in and make some dust around Tofuyama, Holzberg, or the desert sands of Dry Crumbs!

To the #DRIVE Rally Community:

Thank you for your continued support and for playing #DRIVE Rally! We’ve seen some wild leaderboard results and an incredible amount of total playtime. We truly appreciate it all! If you have a moment, we’d love to hear your thoughts through a Steam review. Your feedback is essential in shaping the game and letting us know how you’re feeling about it. Follow us on social media and be sure to join the official #DRIVE Discord to stay up to date on future updates and share your thoughts about the game with us and our community! See you on the road! Pixel Perfect Dude Dev Team