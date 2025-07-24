 Skip to content
24 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

July version update content:

1. Added the process log for the Xiangyang battle against the Yellow Turban Army.

2. Added the team process log for cross-server battles.

3. Fixed the power bug in the Heroes of the Wilderness leaderboard.

4. Optimized UI adaptation for the international versions in English, Korean, and Japanese.

5. Enhanced the filter word library.

6. Fixed a system-level bug in the marching system.

7. Optimized English UI display.

8. Added Vietnamese and Traditional Chinese art resources.

9. Optimized resource loading.

10. Fixed inconsistencies in bug states caused by marching.

