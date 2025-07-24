Let the weekly patches commence!
Features
- Multiple Action Bars are in! You can use pg up / pg down (rebindable) to cycle between them or Ctrl 1-6 to direct select.
- End Of Game - You can now open the portal back to the Library with a (very brief) end of game flow. In the future you will be able to launch challenge runs from the library, very looking forward to building that system.
- Bunches of loc updates.
New Hotkey - Flip [F]
- F is a new key that 'Flips' - Rotates +3 in build mode (or counterrotates if only 3 rotations). This shares a bind with Pickup but can be rebound, still deciding what defaults are and don't want to break people's muscle memory... yet.
- Placed belts can be flipped.
- Placed gust funnels can be rotated and flipped.
QoL
- Mouse click icon will show up in the intro if you don't click the book for 8 seconds.
- Research nodes with Spells and Synergy now show in their respective tooltips for easier tracking.
- Many Structures can now be built on top of each other (Chests, Mushrooms, Fire Power poles).
- If a Structure is built on top of another Structure of the same type it can transfer its inventory to the new structure, excess items will be harvested.
- Rotating Slabs and Streamways in place will follow the same logic so you don't pickup a full set every time you rotate.
Aesthetics
- Tooltips updated with new width to give more room for localization.
- Rule Tiles should now be properly lit during night time.
- Spells in the research tree have a new hexagonal frame, coded per element.
- Updated research Icons in the research tree to better match crafting Icons.
- Shrink gripper scale 10% for better spacing.
- Adjusted Swiftstone alpha to clean out a couple of gaps.
- The pickup sound for items will now wait until the UI message displays.
Tuning
- Block tight left and tight right inside track on undergrounds when there is only one input. This is mostly a bug fix, but it will likely break some of your builds. Sorry! Hopefully this new functionality will open up a lot of possibilities. A wide turn will still let both lanes through.
- Underground Slab stack size now 50
- Stack sizes for combo buildings made more consistent.
- Keystone duration up to an hour until there is actual gameplay around it
- Updated Shadow research to require elemental shadow as intended
Bug Fixes
- Lava generator Heat should now save and load correctly.
- slight action bar visual polish
- Spells now save with your Action Bar.
- Seismic flare should no longer lose track of the Great Portal
- Changed the way Seismic flare keeps track of portals - instead of currently visible chunks it will keep a record of all chunks visited and find nearest that way. If a line doesn't show up, you've never been close enough.
- Improve performance around localization lookups.
- Nitor now correctly tagged as salt (was Water, preventing placement on Fire)
- Fixed a bug that would make Mana Flare animate very slowly when far away from origin.
- Elements on the spell Hex have been localized.
- Mana pools can only ever count once in a mana wells max storage calculation even if they are coming from multiple grids.
- When a mana well is created make sure its max storage is calculated without waiting for the powergrid to tell it to update.
- When a mana well is disconnected from a power grid, decay over a few seconds to the new max.
- Pipette now correctly picks up the flipped status of grippers.
- Fix material jitter when all mana well and mana pool vfx have the same "health" value.
- Research tip window should appropriately hide things
- Elemental Orb Tooltips fixed for Anchor Stones
