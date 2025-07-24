 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19339849 Edited 24 July 2025 – 08:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Let the weekly patches commence!


Features

  • Multiple Action Bars are in! You can use pg up / pg down (rebindable) to cycle between them or Ctrl 1-6 to direct select.
  • End Of Game - You can now open the portal back to the Library with a (very brief) end of game flow. In the future you will be able to launch challenge runs from the library, very looking forward to building that system.
  • Bunches of loc updates.


New Hotkey - Flip [F]

  • F is a new key that 'Flips' - Rotates +3 in build mode (or counterrotates if only 3 rotations). This shares a bind with Pickup but can be rebound, still deciding what defaults are and don't want to break people's muscle memory... yet.
  • Placed belts can be flipped.
  • Placed gust funnels can be rotated and flipped.


QoL

  • Mouse click icon will show up in the intro if you don't click the book for 8 seconds.
  • Research nodes with Spells and Synergy now show in their respective tooltips for easier tracking.
  • Many Structures can now be built on top of each other (Chests, Mushrooms, Fire Power poles).
  • If a Structure is built on top of another Structure of the same type it can transfer its inventory to the new structure, excess items will be harvested.
  • Rotating Slabs and Streamways in place will follow the same logic so you don't pickup a full set every time you rotate.


Aesthetics

  • Tooltips updated with new width to give more room for localization.
  • Rule Tiles should now be properly lit during night time.
  • Spells in the research tree have a new hexagonal frame, coded per element.
  • Updated research Icons in the research tree to better match crafting Icons.
  • Shrink gripper scale 10% for better spacing.
  • Adjusted Swiftstone alpha to clean out a couple of gaps.
  • The pickup sound for items will now wait until the UI message displays.


Tuning

  • Block tight left and tight right inside track on undergrounds when there is only one input. This is mostly a bug fix, but it will likely break some of your builds. Sorry! Hopefully this new functionality will open up a lot of possibilities. A wide turn will still let both lanes through.
  • Underground Slab stack size now 50
  • Stack sizes for combo buildings made more consistent.
  • Keystone duration up to an hour until there is actual gameplay around it
  • Updated Shadow research to require elemental shadow as intended


Bug Fixes

  • Lava generator Heat should now save and load correctly.
  • slight action bar visual polish
  • Spells now save with your Action Bar.
  • Seismic flare should no longer lose track of the Great Portal
  • Changed the way Seismic flare keeps track of portals - instead of currently visible chunks it will keep a record of all chunks visited and find nearest that way. If a line doesn't show up, you've never been close enough.
  • Improve performance around localization lookups.
  • Nitor now correctly tagged as salt (was Water, preventing placement on Fire)
  • Fixed a bug that would make Mana Flare animate very slowly when far away from origin.
  • Elements on the spell Hex have been localized.
  • Mana pools can only ever count once in a mana wells max storage calculation even if they are coming from multiple grids.
  • When a mana well is created make sure its max storage is calculated without waiting for the powergrid to tell it to update.
  • When a mana well is disconnected from a power grid, decay over a few seconds to the new max.
  • Pipette now correctly picks up the flipped status of grippers.
  • Fix material jitter when all mana well and mana pool vfx have the same "health" value.
  • Research tip window should appropriately hide things
  • Elemental Orb Tooltips fixed for Anchor Stones

