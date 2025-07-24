 Skip to content
Major 24 July 2025 Build 19339814 Edited 24 July 2025 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings new end-game tasks and a new high level boss: Sobek.

To fight Sobek, you'll need to get your hands on Ancient keys. These keys are obtainable from Plundering the "Ancient tribe", which requires a Plundering level of 105 and utilizes every non-combat skill in the game. Sobek has a chance of dropping some new best in slot items along with providing access to a new upgrade.

Additionally, we're running our first summer themed event soon. Beach party will start at 8AM UTC on the 25th and run for exactly 2 weeks. The maximum experience boost from this event will be 25%.

Full patch notes below:

  • New Plundering task

    • Level requirement of 105

    • Every non-combat skill counts as an advantage and benefits cap at level 110

    • Drops

      • A key/ticket to fight a new boss, Sobek

      • Ingredients for dishes

  • New boss in the Valley of Gods, Sobek

    • A unique mechanic where the boss will become immune to the attack style it was previously damaged with. This means that the boss should be taken on in a group with different attack styles or if that's not an option, you'll have to fight it without an attack style. This means either fighting it with your bare fists or getting yourself the new Primeval fangblade

    • Uses Archery, similar stats to Medusa but stronger

    • A new weekly quest has been added where killing Sobek a handful of times is required

    • Access requires an Ancient key

    • Because acquiring keys to fight Sobek takes a fairly long time, it uses the same loot distribution logic as Kronos where the team leader will always get the drop regardless of damage dealt

    • The "Show us the money" upgrade works when fighting Sobek as well.

    • Drops

      • Sobek's talisman

      • Sobek's blessing

      • Sobek's charm

      • Arrow of Sobek

      • Blessed crocodile hide

      • Raw apex meat. Cooking it requires level 100 Cooking and the cooked variant heals for 20 health when consumed

  • New items

    • Primeval fangblade

      • Creation requires a Smithing level of 90 and the following items:

        • Primeval fang (dropped by Drake)

        • Astronomical bar

        • 25 ancient potions

      • Untradeable

      • Base stats slightly worse than Godlike longsword

      • Unique aspects make it the ideal choice of weapon against Sobek

        • This blade doesn't have a defined attack style. This means that it can be used against Sobek without it triggering its immunity effect

        • 30% damage boost against Sobek

    • Divine hide buckler

      • Requires a Divine buckler and 5 Blessed crocodile hides

      • Created with the Smithing skill with a level requirement of 100

    • Naga's blessed crown

      • Requires Naga's crown and Sobek's charm

      • Created with the Smithing skill with a level requirement of 105

    • Sobek's blessing - A scroll equipable in the ammunition slot. Scroll provides some strength and accuracy bonuses and is the first item in that equipment slot to do so. Tradeable

    • Arrow of Sobek - a unique ammunition that doesn't get consumed when shot. Archery strength slightly lower than that of Titanium arrows. Untradeable

    • Sobek's talisman - Used to unlocks the "Through the wetlands" upgrade which raises your skilling ticket drop chance by 30%. Untradeable

    • A cooking experience bonus outfit has been added and is obtainable from the Cooking clan event

Other changes

  • You should now see your Player market trading history immediately updated when finalizing trades

  • The Smithing tab now contains a "Other" tab that we'll utilize primarily for creation of high level equipment with unique item requirements. Primeval fangblade, Divine hide buckler and Naga's blessed crown are created via that menu.

  • Attempting to equip a loadout where you don't own all of the loadout's items will now equip whatever items you do have rather than the loadout equip fully failing. You can then go to loadout configuration and more easily update the loadout as necessary

  • Collection log   - Astronomical ore is now a part of Valley of the Gods collection logs   - Sobek has been added to the Collection log

  • The following items are now sorted under the Resources tab (cube icon) in your inventory

    • Holiday currencies

    • Boss keys

    • Item requirements in new Smithing tasks

Fixes:

  • Sometimes players that disconnected in unexpected ways would remain visible to you in clan boss fights. That should no longer happen

  • Disconnected clients should get cleaned up quicker now. You should not be disconnected for being inactive in the game, only if your connection has dropped and your client is unable to communicate with the server, so ideally, assuming this change works as intended, the change shouldn't be visible to you in any other way besides reconnection being smoother after having connection issues. This fix should indirectly fix at least a couple of known issues players have occasionally faced:

    • Clan boss fights should no longer appear stuck when a party member ungracefully disconnects from the fight

    • There has been an issue with clan operations sometimes failing and getting stuck, causing players to be unable to interact with the clan or even login (as the login process touches clan data as well). I'm hopeful that the change fixes this issue - but even if not, these issues should be resolving much faster than before.

  • Fixed "Show us the money" procs not registering in the collection log

Changed files in this update

