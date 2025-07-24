This update brings new end-game tasks and a new high level boss: Sobek.
To fight Sobek, you'll need to get your hands on Ancient keys. These keys are obtainable from Plundering the "Ancient tribe", which requires a Plundering level of 105 and utilizes every non-combat skill in the game. Sobek has a chance of dropping some new best in slot items along with providing access to a new upgrade.
Additionally, we're running our first summer themed event soon. Beach party will start at 8AM UTC on the 25th and run for exactly 2 weeks. The maximum experience boost from this event will be 25%.
Full patch notes below:
New Plundering task
Level requirement of 105
Every non-combat skill counts as an advantage and benefits cap at level 110
Drops
A key/ticket to fight a new boss, Sobek
Ingredients for dishes
New boss in the Valley of Gods, Sobek
A unique mechanic where the boss will become immune to the attack style it was previously damaged with. This means that the boss should be taken on in a group with different attack styles or if that's not an option, you'll have to fight it without an attack style. This means either fighting it with your bare fists or getting yourself the new Primeval fangblade
Uses Archery, similar stats to Medusa but stronger
A new weekly quest has been added where killing Sobek a handful of times is required
Access requires an Ancient key
Because acquiring keys to fight Sobek takes a fairly long time, it uses the same loot distribution logic as Kronos where the team leader will always get the drop regardless of damage dealt
The "Show us the money" upgrade works when fighting Sobek as well.
Drops
Sobek's talisman
Sobek's blessing
Sobek's charm
Arrow of Sobek
Blessed crocodile hide
Raw apex meat. Cooking it requires level 100 Cooking and the cooked variant heals for 20 health when consumed
New items
Primeval fangblade
Creation requires a Smithing level of 90 and the following items:
Primeval fang (dropped by Drake)
Astronomical bar
25 ancient potions
Untradeable
Base stats slightly worse than Godlike longsword
Unique aspects make it the ideal choice of weapon against Sobek
This blade doesn't have a defined attack style. This means that it can be used against Sobek without it triggering its immunity effect
30% damage boost against Sobek
Divine hide buckler
Requires a Divine buckler and 5 Blessed crocodile hides
Created with the Smithing skill with a level requirement of 100
Naga's blessed crown
Requires Naga's crown and Sobek's charm
Created with the Smithing skill with a level requirement of 105
Sobek's blessing - A scroll equipable in the ammunition slot. Scroll provides some strength and accuracy bonuses and is the first item in that equipment slot to do so. Tradeable
Arrow of Sobek - a unique ammunition that doesn't get consumed when shot. Archery strength slightly lower than that of Titanium arrows. Untradeable
Sobek's talisman - Used to unlocks the "Through the wetlands" upgrade which raises your skilling ticket drop chance by 30%. Untradeable
A cooking experience bonus outfit has been added and is obtainable from the Cooking clan event
Other changes
You should now see your Player market trading history immediately updated when finalizing trades
The Smithing tab now contains a "Other" tab that we'll utilize primarily for creation of high level equipment with unique item requirements. Primeval fangblade, Divine hide buckler and Naga's blessed crown are created via that menu.
Attempting to equip a loadout where you don't own all of the loadout's items will now equip whatever items you do have rather than the loadout equip fully failing. You can then go to loadout configuration and more easily update the loadout as necessary
Collection log - Astronomical ore is now a part of Valley of the Gods collection logs - Sobek has been added to the Collection log
The following items are now sorted under the Resources tab (cube icon) in your inventory
Holiday currencies
Boss keys
Item requirements in new Smithing tasks
Fixes:
Sometimes players that disconnected in unexpected ways would remain visible to you in clan boss fights. That should no longer happen
Disconnected clients should get cleaned up quicker now. You should not be disconnected for being inactive in the game, only if your connection has dropped and your client is unable to communicate with the server, so ideally, assuming this change works as intended, the change shouldn't be visible to you in any other way besides reconnection being smoother after having connection issues. This fix should indirectly fix at least a couple of known issues players have occasionally faced:
Clan boss fights should no longer appear stuck when a party member ungracefully disconnects from the fight
There has been an issue with clan operations sometimes failing and getting stuck, causing players to be unable to interact with the clan or even login (as the login process touches clan data as well). I'm hopeful that the change fixes this issue - but even if not, these issues should be resolving much faster than before.
Fixed "Show us the money" procs not registering in the collection log
