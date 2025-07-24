This update brings new end-game tasks and a new high level boss: Sobek.

To fight Sobek, you'll need to get your hands on Ancient keys. These keys are obtainable from Plundering the "Ancient tribe", which requires a Plundering level of 105 and utilizes every non-combat skill in the game. Sobek has a chance of dropping some new best in slot items along with providing access to a new upgrade.

Additionally, we're running our first summer themed event soon. Beach party will start at 8AM UTC on the 25th and run for exactly 2 weeks. The maximum experience boost from this event will be 25%.

Full patch notes below:

New Plundering task Level requirement of 105 Every non-combat skill counts as an advantage and benefits cap at level 110 Drops A key/ticket to fight a new boss, Sobek Ingredients for dishes

New boss in the Valley of Gods, Sobek A unique mechanic where the boss will become immune to the attack style it was previously damaged with. This means that the boss should be taken on in a group with different attack styles or if that's not an option, you'll have to fight it without an attack style. This means either fighting it with your bare fists or getting yourself the new Primeval fangblade Uses Archery, similar stats to Medusa but stronger A new weekly quest has been added where killing Sobek a handful of times is required Access requires an Ancient key Because acquiring keys to fight Sobek takes a fairly long time, it uses the same loot distribution logic as Kronos where the team leader will always get the drop regardless of damage dealt The "Show us the money" upgrade works when fighting Sobek as well. Drops Sobek's talisman Sobek's blessing Sobek's charm Arrow of Sobek Blessed crocodile hide Raw apex meat. Cooking it requires level 100 Cooking and the cooked variant heals for 20 health when consumed

New items Primeval fangblade Creation requires a Smithing level of 90 and the following items: Primeval fang (dropped by Drake) Astronomical bar 25 ancient potions Untradeable Base stats slightly worse than Godlike longsword Unique aspects make it the ideal choice of weapon against Sobek This blade doesn't have a defined attack style. This means that it can be used against Sobek without it triggering its immunity effect 30% damage boost against Sobek Divine hide buckler Requires a Divine buckler and 5 Blessed crocodile hides Created with the Smithing skill with a level requirement of 100 Naga's blessed crown Requires Naga's crown and Sobek's charm Created with the Smithing skill with a level requirement of 105 Sobek's blessing - A scroll equipable in the ammunition slot. Scroll provides some strength and accuracy bonuses and is the first item in that equipment slot to do so. Tradeable Arrow of Sobek - a unique ammunition that doesn't get consumed when shot. Archery strength slightly lower than that of Titanium arrows. Untradeable Sobek's talisman - Used to unlocks the "Through the wetlands" upgrade which raises your skilling ticket drop chance by 30%. Untradeable A cooking experience bonus outfit has been added and is obtainable from the Cooking clan event



Other changes

You should now see your Player market trading history immediately updated when finalizing trades

The Smithing tab now contains a "Other" tab that we'll utilize primarily for creation of high level equipment with unique item requirements. Primeval fangblade, Divine hide buckler and Naga's blessed crown are created via that menu.

Attempting to equip a loadout where you don't own all of the loadout's items will now equip whatever items you do have rather than the loadout equip fully failing. You can then go to loadout configuration and more easily update the loadout as necessary

Collection log - Astronomical ore is now a part of Valley of the Gods collection logs - Sobek has been added to the Collection log

The following items are now sorted under the Resources tab (cube icon) in your inventory Holiday currencies Boss keys Item requirements in new Smithing tasks



Fixes: