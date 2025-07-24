 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19339786
Update notes via Steam Community

V1.0.4.1325

⚙️【Patch】

  • Fixed an issue where empty slots in the inventory could incorrectly be used to sell items.

  • Fixed an issue where deleting a character did not return Dream Crystals and Nightmare Marks.

