 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19339741 Edited 24 July 2025 – 07:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another patch, this time to fix an issue that prevented the alternate ending to be shown.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1962761
  • Loading history…
Spanish - Latin America Depot 1962762
  • Loading history…
Spanish - Spain Depot 1962763
  • Loading history…
German Depot 1962764
  • Loading history…
Portuguese - Brazil Depot 1962765
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link