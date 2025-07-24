 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19339722 Edited 24 July 2025 – 09:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Farseer

  • Attack 1226 → 1238(+10%)

  • \[Aerial Specialization] Anti-Air Damage Modifier +75% → +90%

  • \[Burst Mode] Attack Interval Modifier +200% → +150%, Price 200 → 150

Mountain

  • New Technology \[Range Enhancement]: Increases range by 40

  • \[Cannon-Launched Missile] Launch Interval 15s → 14s

  • \[Saturation Bombardment] Attack Interval Modifier +200% → +100%, Range Modifier +20 → 0

  • \[Smoke Bomb] Launch Interval 45 seconds → 40 seconds

War Factory

  • \[High Explosive Ammo] Price 100 → 150

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a display issue related to the tournament interface

  • Fixed the issue where the Incendiary Bomb sometimes causes score miscalculation in four-player 4-Player Brawl

  • Fixed two issues related to replay takeover

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitsteamglobal Steel Warzone Depot Windows Depot 669331
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitsteamchina Depot 669333
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link