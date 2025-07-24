Farseer
Attack 1226 → 1238(+10%)
\[Aerial Specialization] Anti-Air Damage Modifier +75% → +90%
\[Burst Mode] Attack Interval Modifier +200% → +150%, Price 200 → 150
Mountain
New Technology \[Range Enhancement]: Increases range by 40
\[Cannon-Launched Missile] Launch Interval 15s → 14s
\[Saturation Bombardment] Attack Interval Modifier +200% → +100%, Range Modifier +20 → 0
\[Smoke Bomb] Launch Interval 45 seconds → 40 seconds
War Factory
\[High Explosive Ammo] Price 100 → 150
Bugfixes
Fixed a display issue related to the tournament interface
Fixed the issue where the Incendiary Bomb sometimes causes score miscalculation in four-player 4-Player Brawl
Fixed two issues related to replay takeover
