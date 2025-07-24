Hello everyone,



From now the updates are first released on the beta branch for a few days to evaluate stability and gather feedback.





If no major issues are found, the update is then merged into the main build and becomes available to all players.





Sandbox

Linux native support

How to have access to the update

Go to your Steam Library

Right-click on Beer Factory

Select Properties

Go to the Betas tab

Choose the desired beta build from the dropdown menu



Note:

Patch note:

Changes & Improvements Added a new Sandbox Mode.



Added native Linux support.



Temporarily disabled the custom layer logo.



Removed the redundant "Storage" upgrade in the computer UI.



Employees now step aside when the forklift horn is used.



Employees assigned to cleaning and logistics now prioritize unloading the truck over cleaning.



Cleanable dirt now spawns with a slight offset to prevent blinking.



Bug Fixes Fixed physics collision sound effects.



Fixed forklift driving animation.



Fixed an issue allowing duplication of buildable objects.



Fixed computer outline rendering.



Fixed save system for placeable objects.



Fixed persistent text after using the fusebox.



Fixed persistent text after interacting with locks.



Fixed computer’s camera view while the tuning tab is active.



Fixed a batch of broken references (could cause crashes, memory leaks, or unexpected behavior).



Fixed a batch of dangling references (could cause crashes, memory leaks, or unexpected behavior).



Fixed forklift horn sound.



Fixed employee pathfinding near the blue gates.



Fixed employee animation after throwing a garbage bag.



I'm happy to bring you this update, which includes some new features, fixes and improvements.This update took a bit longer than expected, mainly due to the work involved in migrating data structures from Blueprint (Unreal Engine's visual scripting system) to C++.This transition removes the dependency on Blueprint-based structures, which are often unstable and can lead to unintended behavior.Moving to C++ makes the project more robust, stable, and scalable for future updates.The new Sandbox Mode lets you enjoy the game with complete freedom, without any objectives or progression constraints. It’s designed for players who want to experiment, build, test, or simply have fun without limits.In this mode, all content is available from the start, including late-game areas like the docks. You can develop your factory, try out different setups, or explore all game mechanics without needing to complete any progression milestones.It’s the perfect way to experience Beer Factory at your own pace, stress-free and unrestricted.Beer Factory is now available with a native Linux build, no more Proton required.For now, the "linux" and "linux_beta" branches are identical, as Linux support was only introduced starting from version 0.9.1.