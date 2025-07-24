HELLO FILTHY DEGENERATES!



Welcome to one major Katana Punk Update, featuring Blood, Parallax Scrolling, and Stores!





NEW CONTENT

2 NEW SHOPS

Mini Mart – Buy passive items. This shop lets you pick and choose the passives you want for the rest of your run.



Eight Eleven – “Open 8 days a week!” (-Catboi!)



Modifies your starting cards.



Examples

Give your starting “Slash” cards: Gain Critical Hit.



or



Give your starting Armor cards: Discard this card. Gain 1 Mana.



Oscar: Being able to discard your starting cards for mana or give Slash cards crit to enable crit builds sounds fun. These cards usually suck once you draft enough new ones, so this helps them mesh with the build you’re pursuing.



NEW EVENT – Lil Shop



What a cute little SHOP!



...LETS STEAL HIM WITH US!!





Adds the Lil Shop card to your deck.





NOW THAT MONEY Is actually valuble for ONCE! I wanted you to have a ton of different ways to spend it! Ho wmuch is that 1 yen worth to you. What if I bribe you with 20 Glass Attack for this one combat only, so you can kick this enemy's ass!

What about coughing up 3 yen to 10 freaking cards in a boss fight! Or what if you just permanently upgrade some red cad in your hand permanently, for only 1 yen! Now we're talking!

Shop can only be entered once per combat so chose your upgrade carefully.



MAP UPDATES

Chest areas and Card Removal shops no longer appear on the main dungeon path; they are now exclusive to secret rooms.

Chests are Valuable as hell, they will no longer appear in the main route to make SPACE for the other shops.

STARTING DECK

Assassinate now has a 50% chance to be replaced by My First Katana at the start of a run.



This card in your starting deck



Might be this instead





Yeah, that’s right! I’m swapping your starting deck. Katana Punk’s mission is to make every run unique. And to deliver on 1,000 hours of replay value! Not even your starting deck is safe. I’m all in!

CARD CHANGES

Fickle Bee Now grants Critical Hit until the end of turn after you play a yellow or pink card.

Surveil (added to starting deck)



Deal 15 damage. +5 damage for each secret room discovered this run.





\[]Polish



Old: Give a random water card in your hand repeat.

New: Cycle 2 or give a random water card in your hand repeat.



Cycle 2 - Pay 1 Mana, discard this card: draw 2 non‑mana cards.

Blue Slash

Old: Deal 30 damage. If you played a water card this turn, repeat.

New: Deal 20 damage. If you played a water card this combat, repeat.



Honestly easier to trigger, so it should just lead you to being able to use this card a little bit more.





QUALITY OF LIFE

90% of cards now render with 3D depth when rotated. Redrawing all those backgrounds and having them rotate, took such a long time but it looks so good. JUST LAUNCH THE GAME ALREADY AND LOOK AT IT!

Bombs and compasses flash in the overworld when you reach max capacity. \[

Buff and debuff icons flash more for clearer feedback.

The Overclock icon now shows remaining overclocks each turn.

BUG FIXES