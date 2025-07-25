 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19339520 Edited 25 July 2025 – 07:06:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

We’re the development team of Maru Expedition: We can fly.

Starting today, you can officially play our game on Steam!

The game is based on a unique structure where you catch falling characters and fight, offering fun through various combinations and repeat attempts.

Game Features

  • Simple controls, but diverse combat styles

  • Unique roles and attack patterns for each character

  • A structure where combinations and choices change the outcome of battle

  • A growth system designed for replayability

Join the Community

We welcome your feedback on Discord!

The development team checks and reflects on your opinions directly.

👉 https://discord.com/invite/DhggjCkFDU

Gameplay Data Collection

From July 25 for 7 days, we will be collecting gameplay data via Unity Analytics.

For more details, please refer to the link below:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3818230/view/541111741871818514

