Hello!

We’re the development team of Maru Expedition: We can fly.

Starting today, you can officially play our game on Steam!

The game is based on a unique structure where you catch falling characters and fight, offering fun through various combinations and repeat attempts.

Game Features

Simple controls, but diverse combat styles

Unique roles and attack patterns for each character

A structure where combinations and choices change the outcome of battle

A growth system designed for replayability

Join the Community

We welcome your feedback on Discord!

The development team checks and reflects on your opinions directly.

👉 https://discord.com/invite/DhggjCkFDU

Gameplay Data Collection

From July 25 for 7 days, we will be collecting gameplay data via Unity Analytics.

For more details, please refer to the link below: