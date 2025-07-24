No new features added, instead I've added over 200 more free maps! This brings the total free maps to over 440!
Thanks to Tom Cartos (https://www.tomcartos.com/) for the newest additions. They offer many more maps, including ones with walls already setup, on their Patreon.
All these maps has ballooned the size of the install to over 800MB. It's still under 1GB, so I am happy for now. If I add too many more maps I will have to consider changing how this is handled. It's much better than the old method that required a download, but maybe packaging them as an optional DLC on Steam is a good idea.
For now, the next update will focus on some functionality that I've been putting off. Namely:
- a counter for tokens of the same type
- a brush to manually add/remove fog (it used to be there but the big V2 update removed it)
- better handling of display being plugged/unplugged
- initiative tracker
- zoom toggle for player view to show whole map when needed
I think that is about everything. Let me know if you have any requests in the comments!
