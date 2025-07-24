 Skip to content
Major 24 July 2025 Build 19339486 Edited 24 July 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sup Cleaners!

The Nightmare Update Patch is now available. It adds 2 new challenge modes (Nightmare Mode + True Cleaner Mode tabs), which are available in the mission hub (to access it you need to enter Kovalsky’s car) after completing all base missions.

“Nightmare Update” Patch Notes:

NEW CONTENT:

  • challenges that are available after completing the original 10 maps

  • 2 new tabs in the mission hub

  • 20 new challenges, which include:

  • 10 new "Nightmare" maps, which are nightmare versions of every currently existing map with new stories and mechanics

  • 10 original maps to complete in a True Cleaner Mode with the upgrade modifier and the task list and cleaner sense disabled

  • 20 skins to unlock as a reward for completing challenges

  • 10 music boxes to collect

  • 13 new achievements

  • new skill “6th sense” which highlights items that should be put back in their place (ideal for Modern Art mission!)

  • overall game improvement

Have fun Cleaners!


