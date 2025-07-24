Sup Cleaners!
The Nightmare Update Patch is now available. It adds 2 new challenge modes (Nightmare Mode + True Cleaner Mode tabs), which are available in the mission hub (to access it you need to enter Kovalsky’s car) after completing all base missions.
“Nightmare Update” Patch Notes:
NEW CONTENT:
challenges that are available after completing the original 10 maps
2 new tabs in the mission hub
20 new challenges, which include:
10 new "Nightmare" maps, which are nightmare versions of every currently existing map with new stories and mechanics
10 original maps to complete in a True Cleaner Mode with the upgrade modifier and the task list and cleaner sense disabled
20 skins to unlock as a reward for completing challenges
10 music boxes to collect
13 new achievements
new skill “6th sense” which highlights items that should be put back in their place (ideal for Modern Art mission!)
overall game improvement
Have fun Cleaners!
