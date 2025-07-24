Sup Cleaners!

The Nightmare Update Patch is now available. It adds 2 new challenge modes (Nightmare Mode + True Cleaner Mode tabs), which are available in the mission hub (to access it you need to enter Kovalsky’s car) after completing all base missions.

“Nightmare Update” Patch Notes:

NEW CONTENT:

challenges that are available after completing the original 10 maps

2 new tabs in the mission hub

20 new challenges, which include:

10 new "Nightmare" maps, which are nightmare versions of every currently existing map with new stories and mechanics

10 original maps to complete in a True Cleaner Mode with the upgrade modifier and the task list and cleaner sense disabled

20 skins to unlock as a reward for completing challenges

10 music boxes to collect

13 new achievements

new skill “6th sense” which highlights items that should be put back in their place (ideal for Modern Art mission!)

overall game improvement

Have fun Cleaners!



