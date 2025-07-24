Stalkers!

We present you a list of changes included in today's patch fix:

– Fixed an issue due to which the maximum weapon durability was incorrectly changed after repairing a weapon.



– Now, if a clan has rejected a player's request sent through the recruiting system, the player can immediately send a new request to another clan.



– Now the ranked PVP-mode in the arena changes every 2 hours instead of 24 hours.

– Changed the name of the Anomaly researcher exchange: L1 Suit >>> L1 "Graphite" Suit.

– Fixed an issue related to incorrect operation of the laboratory table in the clan headquarters.

– Removed empty exchange from Technician in clan headquarters.

– Fixed an issue related to incorrect display of light in some locations.

– Fixed a number of visual errors in Liubech.

– Fixed an issue where, during capture, when changing the owner of a base or fortification point, displayed an incorrect number of respawn points in the respawn window to allied clan.

– Made a number of visual changes to the Konukovo airport bar.

– Fixed an issue where Alex's deleted quest "Lubechskoye dossier" was checked in dialogue, preventing players from completing various questlines, including the "Third Party" questline.



