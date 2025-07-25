We’re thrilled to announce that Stellar Witch, our inventory management dodge battler, is now available to purchase on Steam!

What's in the Game?

Constellation Crafting

Forge your own cosmic battlefield in Stellar Witch by arranging constellations to create a personalized field that shapes your strategy and powers.

Dodge-Driven Combat

Navigate thrilling battles with skillful evasion, where precise dodging is key to outsmarting enemies and progressing through the cosmos.

Feedback, Bugs, and Community

Join our community on here to share your thoughts, report bugs, or suggest new features. Your feedback is invaluable as we continue to shape Stellar Witch! Stay tuned for our upcoming roadmap based on your input.

Embark on your magical adventure and conquer the cosmos in Stellar Witch!

Temporary Log Collection Notice (First Week Only)

To help balance the game and ensure stability, we will be collecting gameplay logs—with your consent—for one week following the launch. This data will be used strictly for improvement purposes only and will not contain any personally identifiable information. For more details, please refer to our Privacy Policy.