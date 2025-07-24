Alpha Net 7.7.5

1 Fixed wallpaper moving bug

2 Adjusted treasure chest offset

3 Deleted unused posters

4 Added sound effects for decorative paintings

5 Added translation for decorative paintings

6 Added auxiliary detection for the placement of decorative paintings

7 Decorative painting placement tool

8 Adjusted the sorting group of all decorative paintings

9 Adjusted the parameters of all decorative paintings

10 Adjusted the placement detection of decorative paintings

11 Adjusted the mining of decorative paintings

12 Adjusted the drop of decorative paintings

13 Fixed the bug that the new world character archive was overwritten

14 Fixed the bug that the new character archive could not be loaded

Alpha Net 7.7.3

1 Added mid-ground furniture items

2 Added mid-ground furniture generation

3 Added mid-ground furniture loading

4 Added mid-ground furniture mining special effects

5 Added mid-ground furniture mining drops

6 Added mid-ground furniture sound effects

7 Added mid-ground furniture mining sound effects

8 Adjusted mid-ground furniture placement auxiliary tools

9 Adjusted the name of the mid-ground furniture placement tool

10 Adjusted mid-ground furniture translation

11 Mid-ground furniture building registration

12 Mid-ground furniture drop registration

13 Added wooden piano

14 Added wooden dresser

15 Added wooden bed

16 Added wooden bookshelf

17 Added wooden wardrobe

18 Added wooden clock

19 Added wooden sofa

20 Added wooden fence

21 Added wooden weather vane

22 Added wooden road sign

23 Added wooden notice board

24 Added wooden bar sign

25 Added wooden hotel sign

26 Added crafting recipe