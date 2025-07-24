Alpha Net 7.7.5
1 Fixed wallpaper moving bug
2 Adjusted treasure chest offset
3 Deleted unused posters
4 Added sound effects for decorative paintings
5 Added translation for decorative paintings
6 Added auxiliary detection for the placement of decorative paintings
7 Decorative painting placement tool
8 Adjusted the sorting group of all decorative paintings
9 Adjusted the parameters of all decorative paintings
10 Adjusted the placement detection of decorative paintings
11 Adjusted the mining of decorative paintings
12 Adjusted the drop of decorative paintings
13 Fixed the bug that the new world character archive was overwritten
14 Fixed the bug that the new character archive could not be loaded
Alpha Net 7.7.3
1 Added mid-ground furniture items
2 Added mid-ground furniture generation
3 Added mid-ground furniture loading
4 Added mid-ground furniture mining special effects
5 Added mid-ground furniture mining drops
6 Added mid-ground furniture sound effects
7 Added mid-ground furniture mining sound effects
8 Adjusted mid-ground furniture placement auxiliary tools
9 Adjusted the name of the mid-ground furniture placement tool
10 Adjusted mid-ground furniture translation
11 Mid-ground furniture building registration
12 Mid-ground furniture drop registration
13 Added wooden piano
14 Added wooden dresser
15 Added wooden bed
16 Added wooden bookshelf
17 Added wooden wardrobe
18 Added wooden clock
19 Added wooden sofa
20 Added wooden fence
21 Added wooden weather vane
22 Added wooden road sign
23 Added wooden notice board
24 Added wooden bar sign
25 Added wooden hotel sign
26 Added crafting recipe
