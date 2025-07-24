 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19339388 Edited 24 July 2025 – 06:19:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where resuming during a battle immediately after leaving “Zangetsudo” could cause the game to become unplayable.
- Fixed various bugs.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3360011
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 3360012
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link