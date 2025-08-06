The wait is over!!

Finally, the new game mode, 'Override Gauntlet' - a Boss Rush content - has been updated!

Here, you will fight back-to-back against the powerful bosses from the game without a moment to rest.

Test your limits by mobilizing all the skills you've honed and the suits and items you've painstakingly collected in Story Mode.

Additionally, we have further lowered the 'Easy' difficulty in Story Mode to prepare an experience that beginners can easily play.

And so that more players can join this great journey, we have decided to permanently reduce the price of the game by 50%.

Face the new challenge right now, and be sure to tell your friends this awesome news!

\[v1.10.st.02 Update Details]

- Decreased projectile speed for enemies on Easy difficulty.

- Added new game mode: "Override Gauntlet".