24 July 2025 Build 19339246 Edited 24 July 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug in replays where the camera's position would reset when the camera tracking was disabled.
  • The distance indicator of APCs now shows the distance from the center of the capture point instead of its edge.
  • The Possible maps list now displays "Battle of Berlin" for BR I and II armies.
  • Fixed a bug in certain Pacific War missions where the victory notification was displayed to the defenders who lost.

