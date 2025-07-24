- Fixed a bug in replays where the camera's position would reset when the camera tracking was disabled.
- The distance indicator of APCs now shows the distance from the center of the capture point instead of its edge.
- The Possible maps list now displays "Battle of Berlin" for BR I and II armies.
- Fixed a bug in certain Pacific War missions where the victory notification was displayed to the defenders who lost.
Update 0.6.9.85
