HELLO FILTHY DEGENERATES!\

Welcome to one major Katana Punk Update, featuring Blood, Parallax Scrolling, and Stores!

NEW CONTENT\

[p]\[olist]\[[i]]\\[olist]\[[/i]]\– Buy passive items. This shop lets you pick and choose the passives you want for the rest of your run.[/p]



\[]\Eight Eleven\ – “Open 8 days a week!” (-Catboi!)

starting\

\[[/i]]Give your starting Armor cards: \Exile this card. Gain 1 Mana.\

\[]Give your starting “Slash” cards: \Gain Critical Hit.\

\[/olist]

\[]Oscar: Being able to discard your starting cards for mana or give Slash cards crit to enable crit builds sounds fun. These cards usually suck once you draft enough new ones, so this helps them mesh with the build you’re pursuing.

\[/list]

[p][i]\[list]\[[/i]]Modifies your \cards.\[[i]]Examples[/p]

\NEW EVENT – Lil Shop\



Adds the \Lil Shop\ card to your deck.



Oscar: NOW THAT MONEY Is actually valuble for ONCE! I wanted you to have a ton of different ways to spend it! Ho wmuch is that 1 yen worth to you. What if I bribe you with 20 Glass Attack for this one combat only, so you don't DIE. What if you draw up to 10 freaking cards in a boss fight!



Or what if you just permanently upgrade some red cad in your hand permanently, for only 1 yen! Now we're talking!

\[]\MAP UPDATES\

Chest areas and Card Removal shops no longer appear on the main dungeon path; they are now exclusive to secret rooms.

Oscar: Chests are Valuable as hell, they will no longer appear in the main route to make SPACE for the other shops.

\[[/i]]\Assassinate\ now has a 50 percent chance to be replaced by \My First Katana\ at the start of a run.

[p]\[[i]]\Oscar: Yeah, that’s right! I’m swapping your starting deck. Katana Punk’s mission is to make every run unique. Not even your starting deck is safe. If this boosts replay value and helps you hit 1,000 hours, I’m all in!\[/olist][/p]

\[[/i]]Exile. Deal 30 damage. If this kills an enemy, gain 1 Yen.

\

\[[/i]]Exile. Deal 30 damage. If this kills, \My First Katana\ gains 10 damage permanently.

\

[p]\[olist]\[[i]]\[/p][p]\[[i]]\[/p]

CARD CHANGES\

\[[/i]]Now grants Critical Hit until the end of turn after you play a yellow or pink card.

\

\[[/i]]Deal 15 damage. +5 damage for each secret room discovered this run.

\

\[[/i]]\ Old:\ Give a random water card in your hand \repeat\.

\[]\ New:\ \Cycle 2\ \or\ give a random water card in your hand \repeat\.

\[]Cycle – Pay 1 Mana, discard this card: draw 2 non‑mana cards.

\[[/i]]\ Old:\ Deal 30 damage. If you played a water card \this turn\, repeat.

\ \ New:\ Deal 20 damage. If you played a water card \this combat\, repeat.

\

[p]\[[i]]\[/p][p]\[[i]]\(added to starting deck)[/p][p]\[[i]]\[/p][p]\[[i]]\\[/olist][/p]

QUALITY OF LIFE\

\[]90 percent of cards now render with 3D depth when rotated.

\[]Lots of game art has been udpated.

\[]Bombs and compasses flash in the overworld when you reach max capacity.

\[]Buff and debuff icons flash more for clearer feedback.

\ The Overclock icon now shows remaining overclocks each turn.

\

BUG FIXES\

[p]\[olist]\[]Polish now activates correctly.\[]Fixed a crash during the “CRAFT A CARD” sequence.[/p]

\[]Fixed a ton of bugs, and added more bugs to fix.

\[/olist]

There are genuinely a lot of other changes I haven’t listed because I’m bad at writing my finished work. Get in here, see the game, and check it out. The game looks gorgeous there’s now rain in boss fights. Enjoy and have fun!