🐝 Update 0.25: …With Guns, and Ants, and More 🐝

Hey there, little bees! 🐝

Today we’re buzzing with the biggest update yet for Honey Bee, now officially called “Honey Bee With Guns” (a name that finally tells it like it is… and also sounds pretty cool when we tell people we’re making “that game with bees and guns,”😅).

If you want to jump straight to the juicy spoilers, just scroll down a bit. Just a heads-up: this version is not compatible with previous save files.

1 - Visual Improvements

The first thing you’ll notice is that we’ve given the entire game a visual overhaul!

New textures, new effects, more particles, more life, more chaos, the world of Honey Bee With Guns is more alive than ever.

Our main bee also got a much needed visual upgrade with a brand new model, making everything smoother and more expressive.

We recently showed off a demo at Gamescom Latam, where attendees got an early taste of this update. We’re super grateful for all the feedback we received, about the visuals, mechanics, audio, and more. Thanks to everyone who stopped by!

2 - Tower Defense Mode

The hive must be protected... even from afar. In this wild world, defending your home is still the top priority. But now, you can do it in way more creative ways.

Bees can now carry and use weapons like mobile towers. That means you can secure key areas even while you're far from home.

You can also equip multiple collected or unlocked weapons, pistols, SMGs, whatever you’ve got lying around. Your bees will handle it.

This adds a whole new layer of tactical gameplay, custom loadouts, smarter defenses, and more dynamic battles. But remember: more towers means more bees. More bees means more honey.

3 - Home Sweet Home (Literally)

We’ve made a bunch of improvements to hive management, rebalancing costs and resources, and giving the hive a brand-new look.

4 - New UI & Magical Touches

The UI has been reworked!

From the color palette to item layout and interaction flow, we’ve added little polish everywhere to improve your experience.

5 - Ants, and More Bugs

Other insects can now interact with you, sometimes as friends, sometimes as foes.

But what are they doing? Where do they live? What are they planning? That… you’ll have to find out yourself.

And yes… we now have a dancing ant. No questions, please.

6 - Weather That Changes Everything

Rain may fall from time to time, but that’s just the beginning…

You’ll also encounter sandstorms, floating spores that can contaminate you, and other weather effects depending on the biome. So yeah... stay alert out there.

7 - What’s Next?

There’s much more to come, but it’s not quite ready 🐝

We wanted to release updates every 2–3 months, but this one took longer than expected because we tried to pack in so much stuff all at once.

Lesson learned, we’ll aim for smaller, more frequent updates moving forward!

Some content even had to be cut from this version just so we could release it at all… but don’t worry. Part Two of this update is coming soon-ish (this year, we promise! No pressure 😅).

We hope you enjoy all the new stuff!

Feel free to comment your thoughts on this update, and if you find any bugs (the bad kind), glitches, or weirdness, please report it to us!

P.S. Has anyone seen my speaker? I left it around here somewhere…



