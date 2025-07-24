Balance:



Drunk:

will deal 4 damage instead of 5 when Executed.

Sometimes it was hard to detect drunk and was too punishing if executed. This should improve the comfort of having him in the deck, but will still be punishing with other damaging characters.





Quality of Life / Systems:



Enlightened:

Now shows clockwise/counterclockwise direction arrows when hovered over.



- Difficulty Curve has been adjusted for most Villages in a Standard mode. Mostly for 1st and 2nd

- Ascension. 1-5 Villages should feel easier now, while 7th should still be difficult.

- Added 1 Heart for all Ascensions in Standard Mode

- Gameplay Music volume has been lowered at certain points

- Fixed multiple smaller typos in descriptions and tutorials

- Added various hints across all characters

- Added small flavor texts when Evil characters are killed





Bugfixes:



- Lilis will not kill herself when she is the last to be revealed.

- Fixed bugged interaction with Slayer trying to kill other Disguised Slayer

- Slayer can no longer use their ability on a dead Evil

- Hunter will now mention that he is 'closest' to evil

- Puppet was added to the compendium

- A Baker turned into a Puppet will now correctly claim that she was a 'Baker'

- Confessor turned into a Puppet will now correctly say 'I am dizzy'.

- Fixed a bug where Architect could sometimes say true info when lying