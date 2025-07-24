⚔️ Patch Notes – Version 36



🔥 Major Changes

All AI-generated artwork has been removed from the game and store.

We’ve fully transitioned to handcrafted, original art to preserve the integrity and atmosphere of Raidbound.



🧬 New Feature – Jarl Synergy System

Your chosen Jarl now grants role-based synergy bonuses to your crew from the start of the game:



Raider: +10% Damage



Warden: +15% Armor



Skirmisher: +1 Speed, +5% Damage



Berserker: +3 Speed



These bonuses stack with role effects and offer deeper strategic choices from the first turn.



🌟 New System – Experience & Progression

A brand-new experience system has been added:



Gain XP from every action you take across battles, training, and exploration.



Unlock additional Jarls as you level up.



More unlocks and progression rewards coming soon!