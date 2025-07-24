 Skip to content
24 July 2025
⚔️ Patch Notes – Version 36

🔥 Major Changes
All AI-generated artwork has been removed from the game and store.
We’ve fully transitioned to handcrafted, original art to preserve the integrity and atmosphere of Raidbound.

🧬 New Feature – Jarl Synergy System
Your chosen Jarl now grants role-based synergy bonuses to your crew from the start of the game:

Raider: +10% Damage

Warden: +15% Armor

Skirmisher: +1 Speed, +5% Damage

Berserker: +3 Speed

These bonuses stack with role effects and offer deeper strategic choices from the first turn.

🌟 New System – Experience & Progression
A brand-new experience system has been added:

Gain XP from every action you take across battles, training, and exploration.

Unlock additional Jarls as you level up.

More unlocks and progression rewards coming soon!

