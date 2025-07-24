⚔️ Patch Notes – Version 36
🔥 Major Changes
All AI-generated artwork has been removed from the game and store.
We’ve fully transitioned to handcrafted, original art to preserve the integrity and atmosphere of Raidbound.
🧬 New Feature – Jarl Synergy System
Your chosen Jarl now grants role-based synergy bonuses to your crew from the start of the game:
Raider: +10% Damage
Warden: +15% Armor
Skirmisher: +1 Speed, +5% Damage
Berserker: +3 Speed
These bonuses stack with role effects and offer deeper strategic choices from the first turn.
🌟 New System – Experience & Progression
A brand-new experience system has been added:
Gain XP from every action you take across battles, training, and exploration.
Unlock additional Jarls as you level up.
More unlocks and progression rewards coming soon!
