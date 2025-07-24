- Added overworld attacks to the overhead dragon shadow. (shoots fireballs at any player directly in front of him)
- Added Mystal Haven zone, accessed via the giant inactive portal in the Nature zone. Requires all 9 shards to activate (boss fight still in development :/)
- Added player emotes via the chat function! Type "backslash action", e.g., "/dance", "/cheer", "/sit", "/sleep", "/cry", etc.
- Added water reflections.
- Added random chests to each zone.
- Added scattered trainer camps throughout the world.
- Added Earth zone point of interest.
- Added innkeeper secrets/tips.
- Cleaned up flying mount air jumping a bit.
- Increased mouse rotation speed (will add option to adjust).
- Optimized toggling and VFX for each zone (e.g., only run campfires and gate VFX when the zone is active).
- Improved zone detection logic for traveling over mountains.
- Various fixes and adjustments throughout the world.
12.2 Release Notes
