24 July 2025 Build 19339031 Edited 24 July 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added overworld attacks to the overhead dragon shadow. (shoots fireballs at any player directly in front of him)
  • Added Mystal Haven zone, accessed via the giant inactive portal in the Nature zone. Requires all 9 shards to activate (boss fight still in development :/)
  • Added player emotes via the chat function! Type "backslash action", e.g., "/dance", "/cheer", "/sit", "/sleep", "/cry", etc.
  • Added water reflections.
  • Added random chests to each zone.
  • Added scattered trainer camps throughout the world.
  • Added Earth zone point of interest.
  • Added innkeeper secrets/tips.
  • Cleaned up flying mount air jumping a bit.
  • Increased mouse rotation speed (will add option to adjust).
  • Optimized toggling and VFX for each zone (e.g., only run campfires and gate VFX when the zone is active).
  • Improved zone detection logic for traveling over mountains.
  • Various fixes and adjustments throughout the world.

