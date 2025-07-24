This update brings Full RGB support with the paint tool, for blocks, cables and components.

It also allows to paint using different material types like Chrome, Glossy, Matte, and we've added (rough) Metal and Transparent (glass).

The new paint tool interface lets you save multiple palettes with an unlimited number of colors.

As a bonus, you can now also paint any part of all components and pick colors from components.

Another addition to this update is the (rough) Metal material option for the avatar colors.

The old "metallic" option has been renamed to "Chrome".